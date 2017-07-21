Stephen Colbert slept in the bed at the center of the pee tape

The alleged Trump pee tape is talked about in hushed tones across every newsroom of two or more people in America. But aside from the salicious details in a leaked dossier, no-one knows much about the circumstances surrounding the events that ALLEGEDLY transpired one night in the Moscow Ritz.

In an effort to dig a little deeper, fabled late-night investigator Stephen Colbert hopped on a plane to Russia and into his jammies, and examined the one concrete detail from the dossier: the location.

As part of Colbert’s Russia Week, he decided to check out the Presidential Suite in the Moscow Ritz-Cartlon hotel. In case you’re wondering what all this is about, take a second to read through the relevant paragraph from the dossier:

The report, written by a former British spy, lays out allegations (that have not been confirmed) about how Russian authorities gathered “kopromat” on Trump. It specifies that Trump was at the Ritz-Carlton and stayed in the Presidential Suite, so that’s where Colbert went to snoop.

There’s not much else to say that Colbert doesn’t cover in his clip, so if you’ve ever been curious about the precise setting of the ALLEGED activities, dive on in.