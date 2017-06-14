The Tesla Model 3 interior looks incredible in this new render

One of the more longstanding questions surrounding Tesla’s Model 3 involves the car’s interior design. When Elon Musk initially unveiled the Model 3 last year, the interior we saw was rather bland, to say the least. What’s more, Tesla’s highly anticipated mass market EV lacked a traditional instrument cluster with pertinent information such as speed and range. As a result, speculation that Tesla would either incorporate a digital dashboard or a HUD of some sort quickly began to spread.

As it turns out, the Model 3 interior we saw last year won’t be changing much at all. Just a few months ago, Musk all but confirmed that the Model 3 will not include a futuristic instrument cluster. As Musk explained, there’s not necessarily a need for a traditional instrument cluster when a car is capable of driving itself.

That notwithstanding, you can rest easy knowing that the shipping version of the Model 3 will be much more elegant than the photos we initially saw. As a point of reference, this is what the original Model 3 interior looked like.

More recently, though, Model 3 sightings in California have revealed that the final design will look something like this.

With that information in tow, Electrek earlier today posted a new render of what the Model 3 interior may look like when it begins shipping later this year.

Image Source: Electrek

While Tesla has a long history of missing production deadlines, the company remains adamant that mass production will, in fact, begin next month. Further, the final Model 3 reveal, where all looming questions about the car will be answered, is also set to take place sometime next month.

As a final point, Tesla in recent weeks has confirmed a number of key performance details regarding the Model 3, including the fact that it will be able to go from 0-60 MPH in 5.6 seconds and that the entry-level model will have a range of 215 miles.