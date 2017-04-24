Samsung announces new pre-order record set by Galaxy S8

Remember when industry watchers couldn’t stop talking about all of the damage that the Galaxy Note 7 debacle did to Samsung’s reputation? Remember when they were saying Galaxy S8 sales would be damaged as a result. As we said repeatedly back then, the general public has a very short memory. And as we said when the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ were announced, these new Samsung flagships are more than impressive enough to make consumers forget all about Samsung’s exploding phablet.

While Samsung never announces firm sales figures, the company on Monday released a statement announcing that its new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ combined to set a new pre-order record for the company.

Samsung on Monday morning stated that pre-orders of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ crushed the company’s earlier pre-sales record, which was set just last year by the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge. Samsung’s new S8 duo are better than their predecessors in every conceivable way, and there was more buzz than ever before surrounding their launch last Friday. With that in mind, it’s not exactly a surprise to hear that Samsung’s 2017 flagship phones set a new pre-sales record.

“We are delighted to see the response to the Galaxy S8 and S8+,” Tim Baxter, COO of Samsung Electronics America, said in a statement emailed to BGR. “At Samsung, we believe it is a privilege to make groundbreaking products that are enjoyed by millions, and have recommitted ourselves to innovate, not only with new products and services, but also in process. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are a result of that recommitment and the market has responded – with a more than 30 percent year-over-year growth in pre-orders versus the record pre-orders we had with Galaxy S7, making it our best ever. The response is humbling, energizing and points to a great launch week. We aim to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the name of a better, smarter, more exciting experience for our consumers.”

