This drone timelapse video is a great way to spend the next 47 seconds

Shooting video from a drone can offer a unique look at the world, and that has helped drone videos become one of the most popular trends on the internet. But if there’s one thing people like more than drone videos, it’s time lapse videos. The 47-second clip you’re about to see doesn’t even make you choose, because it’s both at the same time, and it’s simply gorgeous.

The video, published to Vimeo by Will Strathmann, is shot from a drone which traveled the exact same flight path during various times of the year. With some fancy editing, the clip dynamically shifts seasons while the drone is in flight, showing the dramatic changes that take place from season to season and showing off some really stunning scenery to boot.

“Two years and many seasons in the making,” Strathmann explains in the video’s description. “Some time ago I had this idea of creating a long-term time lapse of the seasons. That idea turned into an idea with a drone and a farm in Pennsylvania. The first shot of this video was filmed in the spring of 2015 and the final was shot January 2017.”

It’s a fairly short clip, but as drone videos go it’s fairly unique. Putting together a project over the court of two years without forgetting about it or giving it up might be the biggest accomplishment here, but it’s a good bit of eye candy in any case. Strathmann’s Vimeo page is packed with other videos that are just as interesting.