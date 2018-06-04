You might not even notice the best new iOS 12 feature

When Apple takes the stage at WWDC 2018 on Monday, iOS 12 will be the most important product at the show. Sure, Apple will unveil macOS 10.14, as well as new tvOS and watchOS updates, but the next major iOS update is more important than all of that, considering that the iPhone is Apple’s chief moneymaker.

If it all works out according to Apple’s wishes, one of the best iOS 12 features will likely go unnoticed when the operating system launches this fall.

We’ve heard for a while now that Apple has prioritized quality over quantity. That is, word on the street is that Apple wants fewer bugs in iOS and macOS than before, even if that means postponing some major features to next year. The Wall Street Journal throws its support behind that idea, saying in a new report that Apple’s focus on quality is real.

The iPhone maker postponed some planned features it had hoped to introduce Monday, the report notes, to dedicate resources to improving quality. Previous reports said that Project Marzipan — running iOS apps on Macs — has been postponed for iOS 13.

That’s not to say that iOS 12, or any of the other operating system that Apple is working on, will not get any new features. However, the focus on quality is more real than ever. The same probably goes for macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

People familiar with Apple’s plans told The Journal that Apple’s engineering team is facing more software problems than usual because newer devices have more sophisticated features. On top of that, Apple supports more devices than ever, which is one more factor that’s driving up the number of bugs.

Furthermore, Apple’s decision to release yearly updates to the Mac back in 2012 contributed to the problem, giving engineers less time to iron out the bugs. Previously, macOS updates would go out every two years.

You’ll have to wait, however, to see how bug-free iOS 12 is. The update will be released in final form in mid-September, although it’ll be available in beta version all summer long. By the time it launches, however, and if all goes well, you might not even notice this feature.