Even Microsoft’s Galaxy S9 pricing is better than Verizon or AT&T

Remember how Samsung hates people referring to Microsoft Edition Galaxy phones as Microsoft Edition phones? Well, you should know that Microsoft currently sells a Microsoft Edition of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

Joking aside, Microsoft’s Galaxy S9 models come with preinstalled Microsoft apps, including Office, Cortana, Skype, and others, which isn’t a bad thing considering that many people use the same apps on their Windows computers. What’s even better about Microsoft’s Galaxy S9 is that it’s cheaper than most carrier versions.



For some reason, US carriers decided that it’s perfectly ok to increase the Galaxy S9 price. It absolutely isn’t, which is why T-Mobile’s Galaxy S9 is still the best choice if you’re paying full price for the phone from a carrier. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ cost $720 or $840 at Samsung, and that’s precisely what you can expect from T-Mobile.

AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon, meanwhile, would like you to pay $60-$70 premium, which isn’t cool at all. Microsoft, meanwhile, offers exactly the same pricing structure for the Galaxy S9 phones as T-Mobile and Samsung. And, yes, Samsung’s $350 trade-in offer is valid if you order from Microsoft as well, but you’d have to go to a Microsoft store to take advantage of it.

Finally, Microsoft’s Galaxy S9 phones come unlocked, which means you can use them with any carrier in the world when they ship on March 16th.

One of the Microsoft apps that aren’t installed on Microsoft’s Galaxy S9 is the Microsoft Launcher, the company says, but you can get that one from the Play store. All the other Microsoft apps are already on the device — follow at this link if you want to order a Galaxy S9 from Microsoft.