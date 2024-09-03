The science behind why you feel tired after being out in the sun all day

If you’ve ever spent any amount of time out in the sun, you’ve probably felt sun fatigue. This happens whenever you’re out at the pool, working in the yard, or even enjoying some time at the beach. If you’ve ever wondered exactly why your body gets so tired after being in the sun, there’s actually a very good scientific reason behind it.

See, when you go out into the sun, your body has to keep itself cool. One of the main ways that it does this is through the release of perspiration—or sweat—through the skin. Your body also needs you to breathe faster which causes your heart rate to increase. All of this comes together to burn more energy from your body, which is why you often feel more tired after being out in the sun for a while.

While sun fatigue isn’t necessarily dangerous at a basic level, it can quickly spiral out of control and become much more severe. In those extreme cases where our bodies cannot cool down effectively, you may experience heat-related injuries or illnesses like hyperthermia or heatstroke. These are serious issues, and you should seek medical care immediately if you experience them.

Another reason that your body feels more fatigued when you’ve been out in the sun can come down to losing water faster due to heat and evaporation. This means you’re more prone to becoming dehydrated, so if you aren’t drinking enough water, your body could feel much more tired than usual. Additionally, drinking alcoholic and caffeinated beverages when out in the sun could also throw off the balance of water in your body.

These are all things to keep in mind when you’re out in the sun. Drinking plenty of water and taking time to cool down your body can help keep your brain from slowing down or your body from experiencing heat exhaustion or sun fatigue. And that can help you feel better overall, even after spending hours out in the heat. Taking care of your body in the heat is especially important with all of the heat waves we’ve been experiencing in recent years.