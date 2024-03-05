The Luft Pinoy is both an EV and an eVTOL system

The Philippines will be the first to get access to a brand-new combination electric minivan and an eVTOL. The combo vehicle is designed by LuftCar LLC and is part of a partnership between the company and eFrancisco Motor Corporation (eFMC). The new Luft Pinoy is unlike any other flying car concept we’ve seen, and it’s actually perfect for the Philippines.

What sets the Pinoy apart from any other concept we’ve seen for flying cars is the fact that it is designed as both an electric minivan and an eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle). It’s also powered by hydrogen, which means it won’t need to rely on climate-change-inducing fossil fuels.

The vehicle is being designed together by Luft and eFMC, and will be perfect for island-hopping around thanks to its two-piece design. Unlike other flying car concepts, which usually put the wings into the chassis of the vehicle, the Luft Pinoy will include a two-part system that allows the minivan to “dock” with the eVTOL vehicle.

Image source: LuftCar LLC

eFMC is responsible for designing the chassis of the van itself, while Luft will work on everything else. The design’s first prototype is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, and its first applications will come in the form of defense and cargo. The company says that its eVTOL design is specifically tailored to meet the demands of the Philippines, which is made up of over 7,101 islands.

The Luft Pinoy will be able to try around on the islands and then dock with the eVTOL segment and lift off to travel to other islands in the Philippines as needed. Flying cars are something we’re seeing more of as tech and vehicle companies work on prototypes.

But we’re likely still a long way away from any kind of working public model, as flying cars still need to obey all the rules that a normal car has to in most places, and they aren’t allowed to simply take off and land from anywhere, which makes them far less convenient than you might imagine.

We’ve also seen other flying car concepts designed to meet speeds like Mach 1. But, from what the drawings of the Luft Pinoy show, it is a more contemporary design.