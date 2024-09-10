Northern lights may be visible from some US states this week – here’s where

Multiple states throughout the midwestern United States may get a chance to see the northern lights tonight, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has reported. the NOAA says that a G2 geomagnetic storm could cause the aurora borealis to spread as far South as New York and Idaho.

If you’re interested in seeing the light show for yourself, then you’ll hopefully have a good chance later this evening. The NOAA recommends going outside when it is dark out, and making sure to get away from the city and bright lights. That’s because light pollution is going to make it much harder to see the aurora borealis.

Image source: Sara Bach / Adobe

The geomagnetic storm expected to hit the atmosphere and give midwestern states a chance to see the northern lights tonight is the leftover energy from a coronal mass ejection that erupted from the sun over the weekend. These events happen when the Sun dumps particles of solar material into space. This material makes its way through the vacuum and crashes into the atmosphere, creating blue, green, and purple lights in the sky.

We’ve seen an increase in aurora borealis events in recent months, too, most likely due to the peaking of the Sun’s 11-year solar cycle. When it peaks, the Sun’s activity will reach its highest point, and that means we’ll likely see even more coronal mass ejections happening. That’s why the NOAA and other organizations are keeping a close eye on the Sun right now.

You can track exactly where you can see the northern lights on the NOAA’s website. But, a quick list of possible states that will be able to see them tonight include:

Montana

North Dakota

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Michigan

New York

Idaho

Main

Rhode Island

Vermont

Massachusetts

South Dakota

Washington

Oregon

Parts of Wyoming and Iowa

Make sure to head out into a darker area for the best chance at seeing these beautiful natural displays.