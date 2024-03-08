‘Interstellar’ signal that led scientist to alien materials might have just been a truck

The saga of Avi Loeb’s alien materials claim continues. Loeb claims that small balls found at the bottom of the ocean are alien in nature and are made of materials not found anywhere in our solar system. However, new findings could debunk an important factor for the claims of alien technology.

Researchers from Johns Hopkins University have taken a closer look at an “interstellar” signal used by Loeb to help aid in the search for alien debris in the ocean. Sound waves believed to have been made by a meteor fireball that carried the debris to Earth in 2014 may have just been a passing truck.

Some scientists, including Loeb, believe that the ‘Oumuamua comet was an alien object of some kind. Image source: dottedyeti / Adobe

“The signal changed directions over time, exactly matching a road that runs past the seismometer,” Benjamin Fernando, a planetary seismologist with Johns Hopkins, explained in a statement. Fernando says that it can be really difficult to confirm that signals like the one used to help search for the alien materials didn’t come from something.

However, he says that you can take the signal and look at all the signals that match it. Unfortunately, one of the main signals used by Loeb and his team to help push their claims was that a meteor crashed into the ocean and left behind the alien debris could have just been a passing truck.

Of course, Loeb is likely to fight back against these findings, as he has fought back against any claims against his own. He continues to hold fast to the claims that the alien materials they pulled from the ocean floor are extraterrestrial in nature.

Using data from stations found in Palau and Australia, the researchers found that the asteroid that Loeb was looking for most likely landed more than 100 miles from the area that his team investigated. As such, the materials that they found are likely from normal meteorites.