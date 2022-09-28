Archaeologists just dug up a mysterious stone structure older than the pyramids and Stonehenge

Archaeologists recently discovered a stone age structure they believe to be older than Stonehenge and the Egyptian pyramids found in Giza. The archaeologists believe the structure, which they say is a roundel, was built around 7,000 years ago. They’re also hopeful that research into the structure could provide more information about these ancient and mysterious structures.

Roundels, like the mysterious stone age structure discovered in Prague recently, were constructed between the years of 4600 to 4900 BC. They are some of the oldest structures found in Europe and stand years above ancient and iconic structures like Stonehenge and the pyramids in Egypt.

This newest roundel was discovered in Vinoř, a district in Prague. So far researchers have been able to excavate much of the roundel itself. They say the stone age structure has been very well preserved. Some of the palisade troughs researchers discovered were still intact upon excavation, Radio Prague International reports.

Despite how ancient these structures are, and how prolific they were for the period, researchers and experts are unsure exactly what they were used for. These ancient stone age structures could have been used as centers of trade, or some kind of economic center. It’s also possible they acted as a center for rites of passage or other rituals, some say.

Of course, that isn’t all the researchers found at the scene. They also discovered fragments of pottery, as well as animal bones and hunting tools. Roundels like this stone age structure would have been built before iron became a mainstay in the regions. Ancient structures like this have always been intriguing, too, and mysterious. Scientists only recently learned more about Stonehenge’s origins.

In the past, researchers have excavated more than 200 roundels across Central Europe. One iconic roundel is the Goseck Circle, an ancient observatory found in Germany. Whether or not this stone-age structure served a scientific purpose such as that remains to be seen.