The 10 biggest streaming TV shows right now are all bangers

A moody detective, a fractured sisterhood, and the lingering presence of a post-apocalypse — this week’s Reelgood Top 10 TV shows list is packed with tension, twists, and a few surprises, offering our latest snapshot into the biggest shows that audiences can’t get enough of at the moment.

There’s something for every kind of small-screen preference in the ranking below, from gritty detective work to icy tension between sisters and trouble behind the well-manicured hedgerows of suburbia. Throw in some sharp-tongued comedy (Hacks), a fan-favorite droid in Murderbot, and a galaxy far, far away (Andor), and you’ve basically got a Top 10 list comprised of one banger after another.

The new Reelgood chart covers the seven-day period that ended on June 4, and it’s based on the streaming guide monitoring millions of viewing decisions each month across the biggest TV platforms in the US, from Apple TV+ to HBO Max, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+. Below, check out what Reelgood says are all the streaming TV shows making the most waves right now.

Matthew Goode in “Dept. Q” on Netflix. Image source: Netflix

This week’s Top 10 streaming TV shows

1. Dept. Q (Netflix). This gripping Netflix crime drama stars Matthew Goode as Carl Morck, a tormented Edinburgh detective tasked with heading up a cold case unit filled with outsiders and oddballs. Adapted from Jussi Adler-Olsen’s bestselling Danish novels, the series fuses the brooding mood of Nordic noir with the elegance of British mystery — and is set against the foreboding, gothic backdrop of Edinburgh.

2. The Better Sister (Prime Video). Based on Alafair Burke’s novel of the same name, this limited series is a drama about two sisters — media executive Chloe (Jessical Biel), who lives a picturesque life with her lawyer husband and teenage son, and her estranged sister Nicky (Elizabeth Banks), who struggles to make ends meet. The murder of Chloe’s husband (who’s also Nicky’s ex-husband) sends shockwaves through the family.

3. The Last of Us (HBO Max). Set in a ravaged world overrun by a deadly fungal infection, The Last of Us is a gripping survival drama where every step is a risk and nothing is guaranteed. According to WarnerMedia, the hit series’ recently-ended Season 2 tallied nearly 37 million global viewers per episode.

4. Your Friends & Neighbors (Apple TV+). Jon Hamm stars in this dark comedy about an ex-hedge fund manager who robs his affluent neighbors after losing it all. Set in a world of designer homes and buried secrets, the series skewers wealth, privilege, and quiet desperation.

5. Sirens (Netflix). This moody limited series, set against the windswept backdrop of New England, tells a story of simmering family tensions erupt over one charged Labor Day weekend. Reminiscent of The White Lotus, it delves into privilege, power, and the fragile threads of sisterhood.

6. MobLand (Paramount+). MobLand is a blood-soaked thrill ride from Guy Ritchie, pitting two crime families against each other in a turf war fueled by brutal vengeance. Every alliance is shaky, and every deal a potential setup (check out our interview with the main cast).

7. Andor (Disney+). This epic thriller set in the Star Wars universe charts Cassian Andor’s reluctant journey from smuggler into a revolutionary who resists the tyranny of the Empire. It’s not just one of the best Star Wars stories ever told — Season 2 is easily one of the standout TV releases of 2025. (Don’t miss our review of the final three-episode arc.)

8. Murderbot (Apple TV+). In this sci-fi series, a rogue security android hacks its internal system to escape corporate control — mostly so it can be left alone to watch TV. But when a team of scientists lands in danger, it’s forced to step in. Ultimately, the bot balances apathy toward humanity with a growing sense of responsibility and … unexpected emotion.

9. Hacks (HBO Max). Hacks is a razor-sharp comedy that pairs a washed-up Vegas legend (Jean Smart) with a floundering Gen Z writer, forcing them into an uneasy partnership that slowly becomes transformative.

10. Stick (Apple TV+). Stick is a feel-good sports comedy in the vein of Ted Lasso starring Owen Wilson as a washed-up golf pro who finds a renewed sense of purpose in mentoring a teen golf phenom. It blends heart and warm vibes with an all-star cast that includes Marc Maron, Judy Greer, and Timothy Olyphant.