Apple TV+ summer 2025 lineup teased in new sizzle reel

Apple used its WWDC spotlight this week to do more than just talk software. At one point during the keynote, the company also dropped a rapid-fire sizzle reel teasing what’s coming to Apple TV+ this summer and beyond — a teaser that’s also available to watch on YouTube (embedded below), giving everyone a taste of Apple’s streaming ambitions that covers at least the next several months.

The montage dives right in with no preamble, opening with quick cuts of returning hits like The Morning Show and Slow Horses — two of the service’s most successful dramas — before transitioning to newer content. Among the titles previewed: Jason Momoa’s new series Chief of War, as well as star-studded Apple-backed feature films like The Lost Bus and Highest 2 Lowest. Each gets just a blink of screen time, but the message is clear: Apple wants to start keeping your attention week after week.

In fact, the sizzle reel includes a bold promise (“New Releases Every Week”) that marks a shift toward consistency. For a service often criticized for gaps between its tentpole releases, that promise signals a more aggressive approach to programming.

This renewed momentum also comes at a crucial moment for Apple TV+. The service, which launched in late 2019, has struggled to consistently land zeitgeist-defining hits, often favoring prestige over popularity. When Apple content does hit, it tends to hit big — a la shows like Ted Lasso, The Studio, and Severance. And thankfully, for those of us who remain big fans of the platform, 2025 has shown signs of increasing momentum.

The upcoming Formula 1 movie F1, starring Brad Pitt, is already building serious buzz following early screenings. The Lost Bus, a drama based on true events from real-life California wildfires, features Matthew McConaughey’s first lead role in years. And Slow Horses is returning soon — bringing back its familiar mix of espionage, dry wit, and ragtag MI5 dysfunction that’s turned the show into one of Apple TV+’s most consistent crowd-pleasers.

What’s clear from the streamer’s summer preview is that Apple remains less interested in being the biggest streamer and more focused on maintaining a reputation for blending quality, consistency, and ambition. Whether that strategy wins over more subscribers remains to be seen — but at the very least, it’s a sign that Apple TV+ isn’t backing down from the long game.