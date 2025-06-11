Here’s our first look at the return of Apple TV+’s biggest sci-fi series

Foundation fans, the wait is almost over: Apple TV+ has just released the first official trailer for the show’s highly anticipated Season 3, and it offers a dazzling preview of what’s to come. True to form, it teases jaw-dropping visuals and galaxy-spanning tension that make the series feel more ambitious than ever, and fans will get to return to this universe on July 11 when the first of 10 episodes drops. The rest will debut weekly through Sept. 12.

Season 3 picks up 152 years after the events of last season, with the Foundation having grown far beyond its early ideals while the once-mighty Cleonic Empire teeters on the edge of collapse. Meanwhile, a warlord called The Mule threatens to take over the galaxy via a combination of brute force and psychic manipulation.

Adapted from author Isaac Asimov’s Foundation series of novels, the Apple show has earned praise for its storytelling and epic scale, not to mention the standout performances from Jared Harris, Lee Pace, and Lou Llobell. And, of course, anyone who’s watched it can’t help but be awed by the series’ cinema-quality visuals — including everything from colossal starships to sweeping shots of alien worlds, as well as the intricate set pieces that make Foundation feel closer to a blockbuster feature film than mere TV.

One commenter on the just-released Season 3 trailer nailed the vibe: “Is it just me or did they go all in on the budget for this season? Looks beyond insane.”

Apple’s hit series, produced by Skydance Television and helmed by Batman Begins writer David S. Goyer, also continues to grow its universe with new characters played by Cherry Jones, Pilou Asbæk, Troy Kotsur, and more. Meanwhile, familiar faces like Demerzel (Laura Birn), Brother Dawn (Cassian Bilton), and Brother Dusk (Terrence Mann) return to a story that’s becoming more danger-filled and more unpredictable than ever.

With Season 2 still holding a flawless 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, Foundation has become Apple TV+’s crown jewel in the sci-fi genre space. And judging by the new trailer, the best may be yet to come.