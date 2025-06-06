One of Taylor Sheridan’s best Paramount+ shows is getting a spinoff set in New Orleans

If you’ve been enjoying the rugged and unapologetically ridiculous mob drama that is Tulsa King, then you’re in for a treat — Paramount+ is getting ready to expand the show’s universe with a spinoff set in New Orleans, and Samuel L. Jackson is stepping in to lead the charge.

Variety reports that Jackson is attached to star in and executive produce the new series, the working title of which is NOLA King. Which, I don’t know about you, but already conjures up for me an image of Jackson in a stylish blazer, pacing the French Quarter with a cigar in one hand and a cane in the other.

While Paramount+ hasn’t shared much beyond the basics, here’s what we do know: Jackson will reportedly guest star in the upcoming third season of Tulsa King, setting up his own series in the process. NOLA King will follow a character comparable in vibe to Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi — meaning, Jackson will play a larger-than-life figure with a past, a purpose, and probably a handful of quotable threats up his sleeve. Specific plot details are still under wraps, but if it’s anything like Tulsa King, expect the tone to lean more toward campy crime caper than prestige television.

Not that that’s automatically a bad thing.

It’s not going to win any critical acclaim anytime soon, but fans like me don’t care; Tulsa King remains one of my favorite guilty pleasures on TV. Not every show has to reinvent the wheel or leave reviewers spellbound, and Tulsa King doesn’t pretend to be anything it’s not. Who cares that the premise — Stallone, at 76, playing a mafia boss who decamps to Oklahoma to set up shop — is just south of plausible? The show nevertheless leans in with total confidence, like a guy at the blackjack table who’s already smashed and still playing five hands at once. It’s the streaming equivalent of good old fashioned comfort food.

I say all that because this New Orleans spinoff, if it keeps that same spirit, could end up being a blast. Think Tulsa King but with more jazz, maybe some voodoo references, and Samuel L. Jackson probably yelling at someone while wearing a cool hat. And while Paramount+ hasn’t revealed any other specifics regarding NOLA King just yet, Season 3 of the OG series — which will serve as the launchpad for Jackson’s character — is already in production.

Honestly, if the spinoff gives me even half the unhinged joy of watching Stallone shake down a weed dispensary, I’ll definitely be all in. And so will quite a few other viewers, I imagine. “This show, like every other Taylor Sheridan-produced show, is going to be a hit,” TV industry commentator and critic Dan Barrett wrote in his Always Be Watching email newsletter Thursday. “People will talk about it. And viewers will be there for it.”