Streaming hot list: These are the only 10 TV shows that matter right now

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by your streaming watchlist at the moment — or, worse, doom-scrolling through endless tiles in your app of choice, and finding nothing to watch — let’s make life a little easier for you: In this post, we’re going to talk about what are really the only streaming TV shows that matter right now. Specifically, the 10 biggest series that the majority of viewers are obsessed with currently.

Reelgood’s just-released weekly Top 10 TV shows ranking is always an informative cheat sheet as to what’s actually worth streaming right now, and leading the charge this week is HBO’s The Last of Us, which continues to dominate the cultural conversation with a second season that’s pulled in nearly 37 million viewers per episode around the world (according to HBO), the Season 2 finale also having dropped at the beginning of this week.

Elsewhere on Reelgood’s list: Netflix has a buzzy new mystery show set on an island full of secrets, and Apple TV+ continues its sci-fi streak with two originals in the top 10. The new Reelgood chart covers the seven-day period that ended on May 28, and it’s based on monitoring millions of viewing decisions each month across the biggest TV platforms in the US, from Apple TV+ to HBO, Max, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+.

Below, check out what Reelgood says are all the streaming TV shows making the most waves right now.

1. The Last of Us (HBO/HBO Max). The Last of Us is a survival drama set in a world decimated by a fungal outbreak, where society has collapsed and danger lurks around every corner. It follows Joel and Ellie—an unlikely pair brought together by circumstance—as they navigate loss, violence, and fragile hope in a hauntingly broken America.

2. Sirens (Netflix). Set in New England, Sirens is a darkly stylish limited series where long-buried family secrets bubble to the surface over one tense Labor Day weekend. With echoes of The White Lotus, the show explores privilege, power, and the tangled bonds of sisterhood, anchored by a standout performance from Meghann Fahy.

3. Your Friends & Neighbors (Apple TV+). Your Friends & Neighbors is a dark comedy about a former hedge fund manager who, after losing everything, starts robbing the wealthy residents of his upscale suburb. The show skewers privilege and moral compromise, with Jon Hamm leading the way as a man unraveling behind perfectly manicured lawns.

4. Andor (Disney+). Andor is a tense, slow-burn thriller set in the Star Wars universe that follows Cassian Andor as he stumbles into the rebellion and begins to understand what it means to resist tyranny. With its grounded tone and richly layered storytelling, the series reveals how everyday people become revolutionaries. Easily one of the best TV series of 2025 (check out our review of the final three-episode arc here).

5. MobLand (Paramount+). MobLand is a slick, bloody thrill ride from Guy Ritchie, where the ruthless Harrigan family locks horns with their longtime rivals, the Stevensons, in a turf war full of double-crosses and brutal payback (check out our interview with the main cast).

6. Murderbot (Apple TV+). In Murderbot, a rogue security android disables its own governor module so it can enjoy freedom — along with a steady stream of soap operas. But when a routine job turns dangerous, it’s reluctantly pulled into protecting a group of humans, all while trying to avoid catching feelings or catching bullets.

7. The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu). The Handmaid’s Tale is a haunting dystopian drama set in Gilead, where women are stripped of their rights and forced into roles like child-bearing Handmaids under a brutal theocracy. At the heart of it all is June, played by Elisabeth Moss, whose quiet rage and relentless defiance spark a slow-burning rebellion against the system that tried to break her.

8. Poker Face (Peacock). Poker Face follows Charlie Cale, a sharp-witted woman with an extraordinary knack for knowing when someone’s lying. As she crisscrosses the country, her talent pulls her into a series of offbeat murder mysteries that only she seems able to solve.

9. Overcompensating (Prime Video). Overcompensating is a coming-of-age dramedy about Benny, a closeted ex-football star trying to reinvent himself at college without revealing who he really is. As he forges a surprising friendship with a fellow freshman, the series explores identity, secrecy, and the messy path to self-acceptance with heart and humor.

10. Hacks (HBO/HBO Max). Hacks is a sharp-tongued comedy about a fading Vegas icon and a Gen Z writer who begrudgingly team up and end up transforming each other’s lives, one brutal punchline at a time. Jean Smart delivers savage charm as Deborah Vance, a diva of the old guard learning new tricks from her defiant, painfully honest sidekick.