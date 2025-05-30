Netflix’s biggest new release next week is this bingeworthy mother-daughter drama

With June now upon us (I can hardly believe 2025 is pretty much half over at this point), Netflix is taking this opportunity to bring back some of its biggest original series this month — we’re talking everything from Squid Game to the addictive, bingeworthy mother-daughter drama Ginny & Georgia, Season 3 of which is just days away.

When we last left the Millers, Georgia was being led away in handcuffs — not exactly the fairy-tale ending she’d envisioned for her wedding day. On June 5, Ginny & Georgia picks right up with what’s next — in the form of a new season that promises even more emotional gut punches, tons of legal drama, and more of the tangled love-hate dynamic that’s made this series such a global hit. As creator Sarah Lampert put it in a Netflix promotional interview about the show, “Season 3 is our most ambitious and explosive season yet.”

This time around, Georgia is up against a murder charge and wearing an ankle monitor — but don’t count her out. In fact, as star Brianne Howey has put it while making the press rounds promoting this new season, the new batch of episodes finds Georgia pushed to her breaking point, forced to endure things she’s never encountered before. Her kids, Ginny and Austin, are also dealing with the fallout, as the family’s entire world threatens to unravel.

New showrunner Sarah Glinski also says we’ll see Georgia and Ginny’s relationship evolve in ways fans won’t expect. Fans should expect new faces, shifting alliances, emotional growth, and some seriously high stakes this season (check out the trailer for Season 3, below).

“This season we blew up our world. That’s the best way to describe it,” Lampert told Netflix’s Tudum about what’s to come for the Miller family. “The characters were pushed to new places, and the actors delivered performances that shook me to my core. The fans have been so patient, I cannot wait for them to see Season 3.”

Coinciding with the launch of the new season of Ginny & Georgia, Netflix is hosting a virtual watch party on June 3. It will be hosted by actor and content creator Mari Takahashi, and Netflix says the event will include trivia games, plus messages from the cast, and a Q&A with Lampert (anyone who’s interested can save their spot here).