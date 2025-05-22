Apple TV+’s The Buccaneers returns with more Bridgerton-style corsets, scandal, and romance

Apple TV+ is ready to serve up another helping of silk, seduction, and scandal.

The trailer for Season 2 of The Buccaneers just dropped, and if you thought the first season of the series was dramatic, wait until you see what happens when the American heiresses fully claim their place at the British high-society table. Gone are the days of crashing London’s elite — now the girls are the elite. And they’re bringing their signature mix of romance, rebellion, and recklessness with them.

Premiering June 18, the eight-episode second season will roll out weekly on Wednesdays through Aug. 6. The trailer below, set to Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck Babe!,” teases a season brimming with glittering gowns, forbidden love, sibling-style loyalty, and plot twists that would make even Lady Whistledown blush.

Kristine Frøseth returns as Nan, now the Duchess of Tintagel and arguably the most powerful woman in England. Conchita (Alisha Boe) has become a feminist icon among American expats, and Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse) is embroiled in a tabloid-fueled scandal involving her unborn child. These women are no longer trying to fit into the British mold; they’re reshaping it.

Joining the cast this season is Leighton Meester, whose arrival is teased in the trailer with all the fanfare you’d expect from a former Gossip Girl. She’s not the only fresh face either: Greg Wise, Jacob Ifan, Grace Ambrose, and Maria Almeida are also along for the ride, while familiar names like Christina Hendricks, Josie Totah, Mia Threapleton, and Guy Remmers return to the ensemble.

And, of course, we have to say a word about the soundtrack. Alongside Roan’s anthem, expect a genre-hopping playlist that includes Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Gracie Abrams, Clairo, St. Vincent, and more. The season’s sonic world is once again curated by Stella Mozgawa, with new original music from Empress Of, Suki Waterhouse, Madi Diaz, and Jade Bird, to name just a few.

Written by creator Katherine Jakeways and directed by award-winners like William McGregor and Rachel Leiterman, The Buccaneers Season 2 promises a richer, darker, and more emotionally charged ride. The girls are older, bolder, and facing the consequences of the choices they made when they first crossed the Atlantic.