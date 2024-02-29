Do you happen to have a friend who makes really important life decisions using logic that doesn’t make much sense to you? Did they decide to move across the country because the moon was in Saturn and they got into an accident with someone with an Oregon license plate? Well, Spotify is here to turn all of us into that friend.

In a blog post, the company announced Song Psychic, a new feature that “Is Ready To Answer Your Burning Questions.” The feature, which is rolling out today, is “ready to take you on a journey of enlightenment with a new, mystical music experience” by answering your life-changing questions through AI and music lyrics.

Basically, you’ll ask Song Psychic a question and it will give you an answer through a song. Thankfully, Spotify is only letting you choose from a selection of pre-populated questions rather than being able to ask it anything. However, two of the nine categories of questions are My Future to Life’s Greatest Mysteries, so the topics could get quite heavy.

Rapper and singer-songwriter Baby Tate got a sneak preview of the feature and asked if he should go to clown school. Song Psychic responded by recommending the song “Yasss Queen” by — get this — Baby Tate. The artist said, “I can’t wait to ask Song Psychic more silly questions and see what songs I’m recommended!”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

If you want to try out Song Psychic yourself, follow the steps below:

Visit spotify.com/songpsychic on your mobile device.

Choose your topic: School, Style, Lunch, Love, Career, Myself, My Future, Friends & Family, and Life’s Greatest Mysteries or let Song Psychic read your mind and pick a topic.

Ask your question. You can pick from a variety of pre-populated questions like “Should I go on this date?”, “Should I book a vacation?”, or even “What should I have for lunch?”

Await your future. After selecting a question, a contemplation screen is shown while Song Psychic finds the perfect song to answer your question.

Listen and share. When the answer appears, you can listen to the song on Spotify, ask another question, and share your results on social media.

It’s certainly an odd feature to build until you realize just how many people are looking to the stars (and Spotify) for music-driven life decisions. According to the company, “Spotify listeners have created nearly 250,000 psychic-related playlists globally on Spotify.” Some of the most popular songs on those playlists include:

“Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac

“telepatía” by Kali Uchis

“Stargirl Interlude” by The Weeknd, Lana Del Rey

“Cosmic Love” by Florence + The Machine

“Space Song” by Beach House

“Crystal” by Stevie Nicks

I’ll be honest. As much as I wouldn’t take life advice from Spotify, I will definitely be playing around with this feature. There’s no denying that it will be fun to see what songs it recommends to my questions — even if those questions are pre-determined by Spotify.

I wonder if the company will eventually allow users to ask whatever questions they want. I doubt it, since I can immediately imagine all of the insane questions people will come up with and will be quick to find an inappropriate recommendation and post it on social media. I think Spotify is trying to avoid any of that kind of controversy, and I don’t blame them for it.

Just look at what happened to Google and its Gemini chat assistant. Spotify probably doesn’t want to get anywhere near that mess. Who would? Maybe Grok.