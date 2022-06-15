Best Prime Day 2022 deals under $100: Save big now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day is coming up fast and we couldn’t be more excited about it. It’s one of the best sales events of the entire year and it’s your chance to enjoy some amazing savings. One of the best ways to celebrate this event is by getting crazy discounts and some of the best Prime Day deals under $100 are sure to please.

While we don’t know the deals yet, there are thousands and thousands of deals for you to check out. If you’re looking for a specific item, such as Apple products or smart home devices, we’ve highlighted those in their own special posts.

This post is about the best Prime Day 2022 deals under $100 and there are a ton of them. We’ll be updating this post with the best deals under $100 for the big event. So stay tuned!

Best Prime Day deals under $100

While you can’t shop them just yet, you can enjoy some great deals that are sure to please you right now. There are a ton under $100 that Amazon is showing off ahead of time.

Fire tablets

For example, you can get some of the best tablets ever, the Fire, discounted for a huge amount right now. You can save $50 on a Fire HD 10 and nab it for just $99.99. You can also save 44% on a Fire HD 8 tablet and get it for only $49.99. The Fire HD 8 Plus is also down so low, it’s under $100 too.

Dreo cooling and heating

Whether you want to keep cool this summer or plan to warm up when it gets colder out, you can cash in on savings now. Dreo, a heating and cooling device brand, has a 42″ Pilot Pro Tower Fan that features nine speeds and four modes to keep you cool. It is down to just $98.99 today.

You can also choose a portable space heater that is quiet and heats up within two seconds. It’s only $67.49 for a limited time.

JBL Tune headphones

Some of the best Prime Day deals under $100 tend to come on headphones and JBL Tune headphones are no exception. You can enjoy over-the-ear headphones or earbuds for under $100. The JBL Tune 760NC headphones fold and feature active noise cancellation. They are only $99.95 right now. Also, the JBL Tune 130NC earbuds come in white, black, and blue and are just $79.95 today. You’ll enjoy pure bass sound with these.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a sales event celebrated each year at Amazon. It’s a two-day sales extravaganza that offers a ton of great deals. It started in 2015 and has grown every year since then. This year is expected to be the biggest one yet.

There are sales on all kinds of items, ranging from electronics to clothes to outdoor and indoor furniture and almost anything else you can imagine. You’ll barely have time to fill up your cart.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

We’re not sure yet! But all indications are that it will return to July this year.

Should I get a Prime membership before Prime Day 2022?

You will have access to so many more deals if you have one. It takes almost no time to sign up for it. Plus, you can get a 30-day free trial right now! The benefits are almost endless, but most importantly, you’ll get faster shipping that’s free for a lot of those Prime Day deals. You’ll also love Prime Video, Prime Music, and more.

More of the best Prime Day deals under $100

Here are some more deals that are currently on sale for under $100. Make sure to check back as the day gets closer.

How to prepare for Prime Day 2022

If you’re preparing for Prime Day 2022, we recommend making sure you have an Amazon Prime account, and making a list of the types of new products you’re in the market for. That will make it easier to make sure you find everything you need, and easier to make sure that you don’t get sucked into buying things that you don’t necessarily need.

