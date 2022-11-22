Stores open on Thanksgiving for Black Friday 2022

The days when you’d have to line up in front of retail stores to hunt the best Black Friday doorbuster deals are long gone. Most of us know that you don’t need to fight through crowds thanks to all the Black Friday deals you can get online. Retailers are more than happy to sell Black Friday deals all month long, with early sales usually starting at the beginning of November.

That’s why some stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year, although online sales will not stop on Thursday. If you need to visit stores on Thanksgiving for Black Friday deals, the lists below will show you which stores are open and which are closed.

Best Buy Store Sign Image source: Best Buy

Stores open on Thanksgiving

Not everyone will be looking for Black Friday deals in retail stores on Thanksgiving. Maybe you want to make sure there’s a store nearby for emergency purchases that can save Thanksgiving.

Of course, many people will be out hunting for Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving Day.

In either case, the following stores will open on Thanksgiving, and some will stock Black Friday deals.

Acme

Ashley Furniture

Bass Pro Shops

CVS

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

Giant

Kroger

Meijer

Old Navy

Safeway

Sprouts

Walgreens

Wegmans

Whole Foods

A busy Target store with people who are shopping Image source: John Greim/John Greim Photography/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Stores closed on Thanksgiving

As you might have seen in our previous coverage, some big-name retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving, including Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. But those are not the only Black Friday stores that will be closed for the holiday. The Washington Post and BlackFriday.com compiled a list of stores that will be closed come Thursday.

Grocery stores

Aldi

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Costco

Publix

Sam’s Club

Target

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Department stores

Belk

Bloomingdale’s

Kohl’s

Dillard’s

Macy’s

J.C. Penney

Marshalls

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Simon Properties

Saks Fifth Avenue

TJ Maxx

Specialty retailers

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Apple Store

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bath & Body Works

Best Buy

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Foot Locker

The Home Depot

Ikea

Lowe’s

Michaels

Petco

PetSmart

REI

Sephora

Ulta

What time do stores open on Black Friday?

If you’re shopping online for Black Friday deals, you shouldn’t care that much about opening times for Black Friday. But maybe you want to pick up the deals you’ve just scored yourself online from a nearby store.

Here’s when various stores will open on Friday:

5:00 AM: Best Buy, Kohl’s, J.C. Penney

6:00 AM: Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lowe’s, Ulta, Macy’s

7:00 AM: Ashley Furniture, Target, Marshalls, TJ Maxx

8:00 AM: Apple Store, Bass Pro Shops

9:00 AM: Nordstrom, Sephora, Costco

3:00 PM: Old Navy

The best way to shop for Black Friday deals

If it wasn’t already clear, the best way to shop for great Black Friday deals is online. Just grab your phone, tablet, or computer, and browse the online stores you’re eying for Black Friday discounts this year.

Also, remember that Amazon doesn’t have physical retail stores, but the giant retailer might have deals on various products you’d usually look for elsewhere. Ensure you have Amazon Prime during Black Friday to make the most of the 2022 Black Friday shopping season.