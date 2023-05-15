EU regulators approve Microsoft’s $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard

It looks like Microsoft has cleared another hurdle in its long-running quest to acquire Activision Blizzard.

In a press release, the European Commission announced that it has approved the company’s $68.7 billion acquisition of the gaming powerhouse, pending Microsoft’s willingness to meet certain conditions that it has promised the regulator.

Below are the commission’s full findings after its in-depth investigation. It found that even if Microsoft made Call of Duty and its other popular franchises exclusive to Xbox and PC, that it would “not significantly harm competition in the consoles market.”

Microsoft would have no incentive to refuse to distribute Activision’s games to Sony , which is the leading distributor of console games worldwide, including in the European Economic Area (‘EEA’) where there are four Sony PlayStation consoles for every Microsoft Xbox console bought by gamers. Indeed, Microsoft would have strong incentives to continue distributing Activision’s games via a device as popular as Sony’s PlayStation.

, worldwide, including in the European Economic Area (‘EEA’) where there are four Sony PlayStation consoles for every Microsoft Xbox console bought by gamers. Indeed, Microsoft would have strong incentives to continue distributing Activision’s games via a device as popular as Sony’s PlayStation. Even if Microsoft did decide to withdraw Activision’s games from the PlayStation, this would not significantly harm competition in the consoles market . Even if Call of Duty is largely played on console, it is less popular in the EEA than in other regions of the world, and is less popular in the EEA within its genre compared to other markets. Therefore, even without being able to offer this specific game, Sony could leverage its size, extensive games catalogue and market position to fend off any attempt to weaken its competitive position.

. Even if Call of Duty is largely played on console, it is less popular in the EEA than in other regions of the world, and is less popular in the EEA within its genre compared to other markets. Therefore, even without being able to offer this specific game, Sony could leverage its size, extensive games catalogue and market position to fend off any attempt to weaken its competitive position. Even without this transaction, Activision would not have made its games available for multi-game subscription services, as this would cannibalize sales of individual games. Therefore, the situation for third-party providers of multi-game subscription services would not change after the acquisition of Activision by Microsoft.

However, the commission did find the acquisition would negatively impact competition in the cloud gaming industry, an area that Microsoft already has a commanding lead in:

The acquisition would harm competition in the distribution of PC and console games via cloud game streaming services , an innovative market segment that could transform the way many gamers play video games. Despite its potential, cloud game streaming is very limited today. The Commission found that the popularity of Activision’s games could promote its growth. Instead, if Microsoft made Activision’s games exclusive to its own cloud game streaming service , Game Pass Ultimate, and withheld them from rival cloud game streaming providers, it would reduce competition in the distribution of games via cloud game streaming .

, an innovative market segment that could transform the way many gamers play video games. Despite its potential, cloud game streaming is very limited today. The Commission found that the popularity of Activision’s games could promote its growth. Instead, if Microsoft made , Game Pass Ultimate, and withheld them from rival cloud game streaming providers, it would in the . If Microsoft made Activision’s games exclusive to its own cloud game streaming service, Microsoft could also strengthen the position of Windows in the market for PC operating systems. This could be the case, should Microsoft hinder or degrade the streaming of Activision’s games on PCs using operating systems other than Windows.

Microsoft is reportedly satisfying the commission’s concern around cloud gaming by committing to:

A free license to consumers in the EEA that would allow them to stream, via any cloud game streaming services of their choice, all current and future Activision Blizzard PC and console games for which they have a license.

that would allow them to stream, via of their choice, for which they have a license. A corresponding free license to cloud game streaming service providers to allow EEA-based gamers to stream any Activision Blizzard’s PC and console games.

Today’s news comes a few weeks after a regulatory agency in the United Kingdom blocked the acquisition, setting up another hurdle for Microsoft to jump over in order to finalize the deal.