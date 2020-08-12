If you’re wondering watch to watch on Netflix and TV this week, a great place to start is to find out what everyone else is watching.

There are several hotly anticipated new seasons of top series on this week’s list, as well as a few fan favorites that make the cut just about every week.

A Netflix original show took the #1 spot once again this week, and three more Netflix originals made the cut as well.

There’s so much content out there right now that it can actually be difficult to know where to start. Remember back when people used to complain about having 200 cable TV channels but nothing was every on? Well, now we have the opposite problem. Netflix is releasing a whopping 60 new pieces of original content in August 2020, and there are 59 total original and third-party movies set to be released over the course of the month. And that’s just Netflix!

Even though the coronavirus lockdowns ended a long time ago, many people are still spending plenty of time at home these days because the United States has done such a terrible job in its attempts to contain the pandemic. It might seem like we’re doing so poorly right now that things can’t possibly get any worse, but just wait until more schools start to reopen over the course of the month. If you’re smart, the rest of your summer will be spent either outdoors while practicing social distancing, or indoors at home watching movies and shows with your family. Wondering what to check out next? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

TV Time by Whip Media is an app available for the iPhone and Android that more than 14 million people use to track what they’re watching on TV. Each week, the developers behind the app use that anonymized data to give us insights into what’s popular on TV and streaming services including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and every other popular streamer. This week’s TV Time list of the top 10 shows everyone is binge-watching is now in, and you’ll definitely find a surprise or two on the list. Of course, the show in the #1 slot will come as no surprise at all: The Umbrella Academy, the wildly popular Netflix original that just recently entered its second season.

Another Netflix original is in the #2 slot this week — The Rain — and Modern Family comes in at #3. NBC’s Good Girls is #4 on this week’s list, while two classics that are always near the top of the list follow behind at #5 and #6: The Office and Friends. The anime series The Seven Deadly Sins that’s released as a Netflix original comes in at #7 this week thanks to the recent release of a new season, and another anime show called One Piece is #8. Closing things out this week are Grey’s Anatomy at #9 and the Netflix original series High Seas in the #10 spot.