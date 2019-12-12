GameStop kicks off a 10-day sale this Sunday with big discounts on games, consoles and more

The window is closing fast on the amount of time we have left to shop for presents for our loved ones. If you’ve got a gamer or two in your life who you will be shopping for, here’s something you might want to check out: GameStop is kicking off a 10-day promotion this weekend that will offer a slew of fantastic deals on consoles, games, and other goodies as part of the Game Days holiday sale event that gets going on Sunday.

It’s an extension, of sorts, of GameStop’s Black Friday discounting, giving shoppers another opportunity to take advantage of big savings they might have missed during that earlier sales-fueled retail extravaganza. GameStop’s sale runs through December 25 and extends from the chain’s physical presence to its online store, as well. Even better, online orders of more than $35 get to take advantage of free shipping, and customers can also shop online and reserve items with Buy Online and Pick Up At Store at no extra charge.

“We’re approaching the final st­­­retch of the holiday shopping season,” said GameStop chief merchandising officer Chris Homeister, adding that this sale is meant to help shoppers wrap up their buying this year through a mix of “convenience and value” through GameStop’s integrated retail channels. On a related note, GameStop will be open December 24 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closed on December 25. Yes, the sale extends through December 25, but if you are going to do any buying on that final day of the sale, you’ll just have to do it online at GameStop.com.

Here’s a sampling of the deals you can score during the 10-day Game Days sale:

Video Game Consoles:

Nintendo Switch: Receive a free a $30 GameStop gift card (Dec. 15-21 only)

Sony PS4 1TB Bundle with God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and Last of Us: $249.99 ($50 savings)

Xbox One X Limited Edition 1TB Bundle with NBA 2K20 Only @ GameStop: $349.99 ($150 savings)

Receive $50 extra when trading any PlayStation 4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch (December 15-24 only)

Software:

Madden NFL 20/FIFA 20 2-Pack: $39.99 (60% savings)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: $44.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: $49.99

Need for Speed Heat: $39.99

Ghost Recon Breakpoint: $19.99 (66% savings)

Up to 50% Off on Nintendo Switch Video Games

Pre-Owned Games: 4 for $10 ($4.99 and under) OR 4 for $20 ($9.99 and under)

Accessories:

Astro A10 – The Legend of Zelda Wired Gaming Headset: $39.99 ($20 savings)

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Xbox One Wireless Headset: $84.99

25% Off Select Nintendo Switch Accessories

Up to 40% OFF on PC Performance brands such as Logitech, Corsair, and Razer (Gaming Wired Mouse + Gaming Keyboards)

Collectibles:

3 Funko POP! vinyl figures – $25 ($11.99 items)

Buy 2, Get 1 Free T-Shirt

Holiday Sweaters: $15 ($20 savings)

Save 40% on select board games

Save 25% on all Star Wars collectibles, including apparel, board games, plush, etc.

Save 25% on all Pokémon, Nintendo, Fortnite, Nerf, Action Figures, and Plush Toys

Save 40% on all Overwatch collectibles and holiday ornaments