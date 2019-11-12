Google Stadia is launching with just 12 games on November 19th

On Monday, Google at long last unveiled the full launch lineup of games that will be available to all who purchased a Founder’s Edition or Premiere Edition of the new video game cloud streaming service Stadia. Starting at $129.99, the two packages include a Stadia controller, Chromecast Ultra, and three free months of Stadia Pro, which usually costs $9.99 a month. Until the free tier launches in 2020, this is the only way to access the service.

Here are the 12 games that will be available to purchase when Stadia launches on November 19th. It is worth noting that Destiny 2: The Collection will be free to everyone with a Stadia Pro subscription:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Destiny 2: The Collection

Gylt

Just Dance 2020

Kine

Mortal Kombat 11

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Samurai Shodown

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Thumper

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Google says that there will be 14 additional titles that will be added to the service before 2020. None of these games have release dates yet, but they should be available to purchase by the end of the year:

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle

Borderlands 3

Darksiders: Genesis

Dragonball Xenoverse 2

Farming Simulator 19

Final Fantasy XV

Football Manager 2020

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Grid

Metro Exodus

NBA 2K20

Rage 2

Trials Rising

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Other than the surprisingly small size of these lists, you might notice that a vast majority of the games are already out on other platforms, and have been for quite some time. Gylt is the only exclusive title coming in 2019, and Darksiders: Genesis will launch concurrently on Stadia and a variety of other platforms on December 5th. The remaining 24 titles are already out on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but if you want to be able to stream them using Stadia on any of your compatible devices, you will have to purchase them at full price from the Stadia app.