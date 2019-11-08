GameStop Pro Day sale this weekend offers more than $2,600 in discounts

Starting today and running through this weekend, GameStop is hosting its final Pro Day sale event of the year, with this latest round of deals including more than $2,600 in savings as part of the promotion that runs through November 10.

The potential savings that gamers can take advantage of spans all the usual categories, from gaming to collectibles merchandise, because the retailer is, of course, hoping to capture some of the holiday shopping frenzy that will get underway the closer we get to Black Friday and beyond.

On a related note, GameStop also in the past few days announced its 2019 Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday store hours nationwide, when it will be among the first retailers to kick off in-store Black Friday sales. The retailer will open its doors at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving, closing at 10 p.m., while the Black Friday hours will run from 7 a.m. till 10 p.m.

As part of GameStop’s final Pro Day sale event of 2019, customers will be able to enjoy savings that include up to $45 off of some of the hottest video games including 750 pre-owned titles selling for less than $5 as well as 1,250 pre-owned titles for under $10. GameStop is also offering $50 rewards cash when you buy a new PlayStation 4 or Xbox One console, in addition to a free Starlink starter pack when you buy a new Nintendo Switch console.

GameStop’s full announcement about this weekend’s sale is here, but you can check out the full run-down below:

Game Deals:

Mortal Kombat 11: $29.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: $24.99

Rage 2: $19.99

Fallout 76: $14.99

The Division 2: $14.99

Video Game Consoles:

Sony PS4 Slim (1TB): $299.99 + Get Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection + $50 rewards cash

Xbox One S (1TB): $299.99 + Get a Choice of Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5 or Monster Hunter + $50 rewards cash

Accessories:

Gaming headsets starting at $29.99

Call of Duty Astro A20 Wireless Gaming Headset for PS4 or Xbox One: $99.99 (Regular price $139.99 – $40 savings)

Collectibles & Apparel:

All T-Shirts: Buy 1 get 1 Free

DC Gamer Funko Mystery Box: $19.99

Save $15 on Select Monopoly and Funkoverse Game Sets