Now Best Buy can fix your iPhone if you don’t want to wait in line at the Genius Bar

It just got a lot more convenient to fix a broken iPhone or other Apple device in need of a repair, thanks to a partnership Apple announced on Wednesday with Best Buy.

The iPhone maker has expanded its authorized service provider network now to most all of Best Buy’s 1,000 stores across the US, where Apple customers can now turn if they don’t want to wait in line at the Genius Bar. Among the benefits of this news, the deal also adds more convenient access to Apple repairs for customers in a few unlucky states that don’t have a single physical Apple Store location.

As part of the deal, Best Buy can now provide expert service and repairs for Apple devices, and the retail chain’s Geek Squad also now has nearly 7,600 newly Apple-certified technicians who can make same-day iPhone repairs in addition to servicing other Apple devices.

“If a customer ever needs to repair their products, we want them to feel confident those repairs are done safely and correctly,” said Apple vice president of AppleCare Tara Bunch. “We’re always looking at how we can reliably expand our network of trained technicians and we’re excited to partner with every Best Buy store so it’s even easier for our customers to find an authorized repair location near them.”

As a reminder, every repair performed by an authorized service provider is certified and backed by Apple. In these cases, the repairs are performed by trained experts using genuine Apple components.

Waiting in line at Apple Stores that always seem to be packed might put some customers off a repair, but as today’s news indicates you don’t have to actually wait at an Apple Store for this. There are more than 1,800 third-party Apple authorized service providers in the US now.

According to Apple, that’s triple the number that was available three years ago. It also means that eight out of 10 Apple customers are now within a 20-minute drive to one of these providers.