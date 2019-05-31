Netflix raises prices in another major market

Just months after Netflix announced its biggest price increase ever for US subscribers, The Guardian reports that the UK is getting a similar bump starting this week. As was the case for the US in January, this is the first time that prices for the streaming service have increased since 2017, but the hikes aren’t quite as far-reaching.

According to the report, the standard plan — which offers HD video and allows users to watch from up to two devices at once — will increase by £1 to £8.99, while the premium plan — Ultra HD and four screens — will increase by £2 to £11.99. The basic plan — SD video and just one screen at a time — will remain unchanged at £5.99 though, so not everyone will be affected by this price hike.

New customers in the UK will be subjected to the new pricing scheme immediately, but existing users will start to see the new prices reflected on their bill “over the coming weeks.” Netflix has systematically been raising prices in major markets all around the world as it gears up to develop even more original shows and movies ahead of the launch of Disney+ and Apple TV+ this fall. Both services, Disney+ especially, are expected to provide staunch competition for the de facto king of streaming in the years to come.

“We change our prices from time to time to reflect the significant investments we’ve made in new TV shows and films, as well as improvements to our product,” a spokesman says. “We have more than 50 productions planned in the UK this year, including new seasons of Black Mirror, Sex Education and After Life. Our basic membership will remain at the same price, ensuring as many people as possible can enjoy our content.”