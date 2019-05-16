iPhone 12 concept video envisions the revolutionary all-screen iPhone of the future

We’re just a few weeks out from Apple’s WWDC 2019, but you shouldn’t expect to see much in the way of hardware announcements during the keynote address. As usual, Apple is set to debut the follow-ups to its iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR at a separate event this September, but as has been the case for the past several years, many of the purported details regarding those devices have already begun to leak online.

According to those leaks, the 2019 iPhone lineup will look virtually identical to the latest generation of iPhone models. Save for a triple rear camera on both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max (and a dual rear camera on the iPhone 11R), the 2019 iPhone lineup won’t break much new ground from a design perspective… which is why we thought it would be a fun challenge to jump even further into the future and dream up a potential iPhone 12.

With many notable smartphone makers already finding novel ways to eliminate the notch that Apple helped pioneer just two years ago — including the Infinity-O display of the Galaxy S10 and the pop-up selfie camera on the OnePlus 7 Pro — it’s only a matter of time before Apple follows suit. The video below features an iPhone render with a hole in the display for the front-facing cameras, mirroring Samsung’s 2019 flagship smartphone design:

As you likely noticed, that’s not the only noteworthy design change. We’ve also crammed a whopping nine cameras on to the iPhone 12 — two on the front and seven on the back. Considering that the Nokia 9 PureView launched with six lenses two months ago, this might not be as much of a stretch as it appears at first glance.

There are a few other fun details scattered throughout the video, including a stunning Royal Blue model that we would love to see added to the flagship iPhone lineup in the years to come. But at the end of the day, with the 2019 lineup set to be somewhat unexciting, we’re expecting big things from Apple in 2020 and beyond.