Best Buy kicks off 20 days of doorbuster deals on tech and gadgets this weekend

With the dust from Black Friday and Cyber Monday barely settled, Best Buy is pressing right ahead with yet another discount-heavy promotion for holiday shoppers still hungry for deals on tech products like MacBooks and 4K TVs. The retailer’s new sales event is its second annual “20 Days of Doorbusters” series of deals that feature one discount per day starting Saturday, December 1st and running through Thursday, December 20th.

This is your chance to get your hands on all manner of discounted tech and gadgets this holiday season, including everything from laptops to smartphones, video game consoles and more. Best Buy promises that each day’s deal — again, there’s only one per day, so you have to pounce as soon as you see something you like — is guaranteed to be slashed to the lowest price of the season, and it’s also trying something new this year.

For the first time, you can sign up at BestBuy.com to get a text whenever a doorbuster you want is revealed. But you don’t have to stay completely in the dark as far as having an idea of what’s coming. To give you an idea what deals are on the way, a calendar is posted here showing the product category scheduled for each day from December 1st – 20th (We’ll also include the calendar at the end of this post).

The first doorbuster deal will feature a MacBook Pro and will be revealed on December 1st.

Also worth noting: Now through December 25th, BestBuy.com shoppers can take advantage of free shipping on everything, with no minimum purchase required. Store pickup is also an option for shoppers who want to buy online and pick up in-store, and same-day delivery is available in 40 US markets for a fee.

Without further ado, here’s the doorbuster deal calendar with each day’s deal product category:

Dec. 1: MacBook Pro

Dec. 2: Apple Watch

Dec. 3: Dyson Event

Dec. 4: Big-screen smart 4K TV

Dec. 5: Touch-screen laptop

Dec. 6: External hard drive

Dec. 7: Wireless home security

Dec. 8: Gaming console

Dec. 9: Samsung cell phones

Dec. 10: iPad

Dec. 11: Stand mixer

Dec. 12: Big-screen smart 4K TV

Dec. 13: Microsoft Surface

Dec. 14: Video doorbell

Dec. 15: Wireless headphones

Dec. 16: Smart display

Dec. 17: Wireless headphones

Dec. 18: Big-screen smart 4K TV

Dec. 19: MacBook

Dec. 20: HP laptop

All you have to do on Best Buy’s doorbusters site is choose which of those deals above you wanted to be texted about. Enter your cell phone number, reply “Y” to the message you get, and then you’re good to go. You’ll get a text alert each morning related to the doorbuster you’ve chosen.