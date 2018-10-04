A bunch of birds in Minnesota won’t stop getting drunk, and it’s becoming a problem

Most of us know what it’s like to have one too many adult beverages. We tend to mess things up, fall down, and cause problems in a variety of ways. When birds get drunk, they apparently do the exact same thing, and Minnesota residents are experiencing it firsthand.

As CBS Minnesota reports, the town of Gilbert is dealing with an influx of inebriated birds due to an early frost. The birds, which get drunk on fermented berries, are becoming something of a nuisance and have even caught the attention of local law enforcement.

This apparently isn’t the first time that Minnesota residents have had run-ins with drunk birds, but this year’s early frost and the habit of the birds sticking around later into fall and winter have resulted in a lot of fermented berries being consumed by unwitting avians. The birds then slam into buildings, vehicles, or just act bizarre for a while before they eventually snap out of it, just like your average bar fly.

Hilariously, the Gilbert Police Department has received so many calls regarding suspicious birds that it was forced to issue a statement telling residents to relax and let the birds do their thing.

“The Gilbert Police Department has received several reports of birds that appear to be ‘under the influence’ flying into windows, cars, and acting confused,” the department writes in a bulletin. “The reason behind this occurrence is certain berries we have in our area have fermented earlier than usual due to an early frost, which in turn has expedited the fermenting process.”

“There is no need to call law enforcement about these birds as they should sober up within a short period of time,” the department adds.

The “public notice” even goes the extra mile by adding a humorous list of sightings that the public should be on the lookout for, including “Woodstock pushing Snoopy off the doghouse for no apparent reason,” and “Any birds after midnight with Taco Bell items.”