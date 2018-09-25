‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ will apparently still use James Gunn’s script

Disney is no stranger to directorial drama (just ask Colin Trevorrow, Phil Lord, or Chris Miller), but few controversies have received as much attention as the decision to remove James Gunn from his post as director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 when inappropriate jokes from his past resurfaced on Twitter. But while he may no longer be behind the camera, his brother seems to be under the impression that his script will still be used.

Sean Gunn, the actor who plays Kraglin in the Guardians movies (and is James Gunn’s brother in reality), told Tulsa World in an interview that if and when the movie (which is currently on hiatus) gets made, Disney has “every intention” of using the script James Gunn wrote. He wrote both of the previous Guardians movies as well.

“I don’t really know yet what’s going on with Guardians 3,” Sean Gunn said. “I know that Disney still wants to make the movie. I know that they have every intention of using the script that my brother wrote. Obviously, that was a very unfortunate situation for everybody, most of all him, but I am also somebody who had been preparing to spend half a year making that movie and now that’s up in the air.”

Gunn is alluding to the fact that production on the film shut down shortly after his brother’s firing, with Dave Bautista (Drax) going so far as to say that Guardians 3 was “on hold indefinitely.” Bautista, Sean Gunn and the rest of the cast signed a petition back in July to reinstate James Gunn as director, but Disney has said on more than one occasion that it does not plan to bring him back. And yet no replacement director has been announced.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is still tentatively scheduled to hit theaters in 2020, but the lack of a director obviously throws a wrench in those plans. In the meantime, we’ll see the Guardians again next year when Avengers 4 arrives on May 3rd, 2019. Perhaps by then we’ll know the fate of Guardians 3 as well.