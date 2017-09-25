Dude with same name as doomsday con artist David Meade is now getting death threats

Saturday, September 23rd has come and gone, and the world is still here. If you were listening to noted nut job and end-of-the-world conspiracy theorist David Meade a month or two ago, you’d know that the world was supposed to collide with a mysterious rogue planet this past Saturday. For most of us, it’s yet another laughable doomsday prediction that didn’t actually pan out, for but one poor man in Northern Ireland, it’s caused quite a bit of trouble, and that’s because he shares his name with the fake “prophet” at the center of it all.

David Meade — the good, not insane one — is a rather well known author and mentalist, and has appeared on several BBC programs. He might be able to trick you into believing something that isn’t real, since he has made his living playing with people’s minds, but he’s not the same guy who wrote a book preaching that the end of the world was about to occur. The internet, unfortunately, can’t seem to tell the difference.

This is my 5th death threat in 2days. Newspapers and Tv stations all over the world incorrectly linking me nibiru nonsense. Please, stop. pic.twitter.com/IXa8wIdVyT — David Meade (@DavidMeadeLive) September 25, 2017

The worst part is that it’s not just misguided internet trolls who have mixed the two Meades up. As the good Meade explained in a BBC interview, everyone from newspapers to a Fox News anchor have pointed people towards his Twitter feed and website when talking about the “Planet X” conspiracy, and most have failed to issue retractions or corrections.

“A Fox news anchor linked directly to my Twitter feed, directly to my website, and, to date, has refused to apologize for it,” he told the BBC. “My main concern is that no one seems bothered to correct this.”

As for the doomsday predictions that the other Meade made, he’s already tweaked his story to say that the world wasn’t actually supposed to end in September, but October instead. What a surprise.