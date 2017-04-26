The Loch Ness Monster is missing

Have you seen the Loch Ness Monster? Neither has anybody else, at least for the past eight months. Monster fanatics who dedicate themselves to studying evidence new and old are used accustomed to getting more and more photos, video, and verbal accounts of their sightings at least every couple of months, but the flow of info abruptly dried up in August of last year. It’s a remarkably long stretch of time for no sightings of the mythical creature to have been reported, and Nessie fans are actually starting to get worried.

Historically speaking, the number of people who claim to have seen the Loch Ness Monster is extremely high. Beginning in the 1930s, individuals claiming they’ve spotted the beast — which is almost always described as having a huge rounded body and extremely long neck, like that of a prehistoric Plesiosaur — have come forward with shocking regularity. Sure, there’s been a few debunked hoaxes in the mix, but many of the stories and even some of the visual evidence brought forward remains unexplained.

“We’re quite worried that there has been an eight-month gap since the last sighting,” Gary Campbell, who maintains the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Registrar, told the Scotsman. “This is especially so when you consider that pretty much everyone will have access to a camera phone to take video and pictures – we would have expected at least something in that time period.”

The drought of sightings is particularly odd when compared with the first half of 2016, which saw the most reports of Nessie sightings since the year 2000. So what’s going on? Is Nessie sick? Did he or she pack up their bags and retire in Florida? Did the monster ever exist in the first place? We may never know.