These 10 streaming TV shows are the internet’s official binge list this week

Family secrets, crime thrillers, sarcastic bots, and more than one storyline built on betrayal — this week’s Reelgood Top 10 TV shows ranking is fresh proof (in case you needed any) that audiences love their small screen drama with a side of mystery and mayhem.

Whether you’re in the mood for grumpy detectives, the kind of show that makes you question the people closest to you, or a grimy underworld saga that refuses to let up, the Top 10 ranking below captures the internet’s most-watched obsessions right now. You’ll find buzzy newcomers, dark horses climbing the ranks, and a few familiar names that just won’t let go of the spotlight.

The newest Reelgood chart covers the seven-day period that ended on June 11, and it’s based on the streaming guide monitoring millions of viewing decisions each month across the biggest TV platforms in the US, from Apple TV+ to HBO Max, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+. Below, check out what Reelgood says are all the streaming TV shows making the most waves right now.

Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller in “Ginny & Georgia.” Image source: Netflix

This week’s Top 10 streaming TV shows

1. Ginny & Georgia (Netflix). Netflix’s hit family drama follows Georgia Miller, a single mother who relocates her two kids to a quaint New England town in search of a fresh start, but her morally ambiguous past soon unravels her family’s new life.

2. Dept. Q (Netflix). Dept. Q stars Matthew Goode as grumpy, Jackson Lamb-esque detective Carl Morck. He’s basically dragooned into running a cold case squad and given a team of weirdos and misfits. The series is adapted from Jussi Adler-Olsen’s popular Danish crime novels, it fuses British mystery with Nordic noir, and it’s basically one of the best new Netflix series of the year.

3. Stick (Apple TV+). Stick is your next comfort binge — think Ted Lasso, but swap out the soccer for golf and throw in Owen Wilson doing his lovably clueless thing as a down-and-out golf pro. His life is in shambles, until he stumbles across a whiz-kid golfer and suddenly he’s got a reason to care again.

4. The Better Sister (Prime Video). Per Amazon’s streamer, “The Better Sister, based on the novel by bestselling author Alafair Burke, is an 8-episode electric thriller limited series about the terrible things that drive sisters apart and ultimately bring them back together.” The sisters are media executive Chloe (Jessical Biel), who lives a picture-perfect life with her lawyer husband and teenage son, and her estranged sister Nicky (Elizabeth Banks), who struggles to make ends meet. The murder of Chloe’s husband (who’s also Nicky’s ex-husband) sends shockwaves through the family.

5. MobLand (Paramount+). MobLand is basically Guy Ritchie doing what he does best — chaos, bullets flying, and enough double-crossing to make your head spin. It’s two crime families squaring off, everyone out for revenge, and nobody trusting anybody (check out our interview with the main cast).

6. The Last of Us (HBO Max). Set in a world overrun by a deadly fungal infection, The Last of Us is a gripping survival drama adapted from the hit video game. According to WarnerMedia, the series’ recently-ended Season 2 tallied nearly 37 million global viewers per episode.

7. Sirens (Netflix). Picture this: New England, all moody skies and salt in the air, and a family that’s basically a ticking time bomb. One Labor Day weekend, all the drama bubbles over. Think The White Lotus, but with even more secrets. It’s all about privilege, power games, and those weirdly complicated sister vibes.

8. Murderbot (Apple TV+). In Murderbot, a snarky security droid with some serious trust issues basically jailbreaks itself so it can binge-watch soap operas instead of babysitting humans. Relatable, right? Just when it’s settling in for some quality screen time, though, a group of clueless scientists stumbles into trouble, and Murderbot has to play the reluctant hero.

9. Tires (Netflix). Netflix’s Tires is your classic workplace sitcom, but with way more grease and auto parts. Will (Steve Gerben) is the clueless-yet-lovable manager trying to save his family’s trainwreck of an auto shop. Meanwhile, his cousin Shane (Shane Gillis) is there to make things ten times harder. Season two is out now, and Thomas Haden Church joined the cast as Shane’s unpredictable dad.

10. The Survivors (Netflix). Per Netflix, “Kieran Elliott’s life changed forever when two people drowned and a young girl went missing in his home town of Evelyn Bay. Fifteen years later, returning with his young family, the guilt that still haunts him resurfaces.”