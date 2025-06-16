Apple TV+ is on a hot streak, and these 10 fantastic shows will show you why

There was a time when Apple TV+ was very much the underdog of the streaming world — easy to overlook, given how infrequently it released new shows compared to rivals like Netflix. But that era is definitely over. With a growing library of bold and super-polished originals, Apple’s streaming service is now delivering some of the most ambitious and emotionally resonant shows on TV.

From moody sci-fi to comedies and experimental dramas, the current lineup of the streamer’s hottest shows actually feels like a rebellion against run-of-the-mill storytelling. If you haven’t opened the Apple TV app in a while, now’s the time, because these 10 standout series prove just how strong the platform’s streak has become.

Alexander Skarsgård in “Murderbot.” Image source: Apple

Apple TV+ Top 10 shows this week

Based on the current Top 10 list of shows currently displayed in the app, the biggest Apple TV+ shows right now include:

1. Stick. Owen Wilson plays a former pro golf hot shot whose glory days are now in the past, and he’s stuck working at a sporting goods store as he deals with a messy divorce. Enter Santi, a teenage golf prodigy who Wilson’s character decides needs a mentor — which is also the perfect opportunity for the has-been to find a new purpose in life.

2. Murderbot. In Murderbot, Alexander Skarsgård plays a security droid that’s hacked its own programming in order to do whatever it wants. And what it wants is to be left alone to binge garbage TV. The protection of humans, however, is what its purpose is, and to its chagrin, the robot keeps getting pulled away from its beloved TV shows and into protecting humans who can’t stop getting themselves into trouble.

3. Your Friends & Neighbors. Jon Hamm stars in what I’ve argued in previous posts is a sort of one-man version of The Bling Ring, stealing from his rich neighbors’ palatial homes after he loses his job as a hedge fund hotshot.

4. Ted Lasso. In this sports comedy that was really the first original series to put Apple TV+ on the map, Jason Sudeikis stars as relentlessly optimistic American soccer coach Ted Lasso who improbably lands a gig coaching the fictional UK football team AFC Richmond. Both Ted and the show are filled with the kind of goofy humor and warm, homespun charm that it’s hard to be cynical about.

5. Severance. In this dystopian workplace drama, employees at the fictional and super-creepy Lumon Industries get their consciousness split in two, so that their outside, normal self won’t be aware of anything that goes on with their “innie” work self. But the more that the “innies,” led by Adam Scott as Mark Scout, poke around, the more the whole vibe turns from weird to absolutely chilling.

6. The Studio. Here’s one for the cinephiles. Seth Rogen stars in The Studio as the jittery yet lovable boss of a fictional movie studio who’s in over his head, and who’s also constantly trying to balance the competing interests of making great art with making money. Ultimately, the show is one long and savage Hollywood roast with tons of insults and inside baseball snark.

7. Long Way Home. This travel docuseries follows Ewan McGregor and his longtime friend Charley Boorman as they ride through 17 European countries on vintage motorbikes, in a 10-part journey that takes them from the Highlands of Scotland to the icy edges of the Arctic Circle.

8. Shrinking. In this dramedy, Jason Segel plays a therapist mourning his wife. Eventually, he gets overwhelmed by everything and decides to throw out the therapist rulebook — dishing out raw, unfiltered truth to his patients, instead.

9. Silo. Silo is a dystopian drama about the last 10,000 survivors of humanity who’ve been forced to live in a subterranean silo after an apocalyptic event aboveground. Starring Rebecca Ferguson as an engineer who becomes the silo’s sheriff, she starts poking holes in the official story, and she quickly encounters all sorts of conspiracies and secrets (check out our interview with the show’s cinematographer here).

10. Foundation. Based on the Isaac Asimov novels, Apple’s Foundation stars Jared Harris as Hari Seldon, a mathematician who uses numbers to predict when the you-know-what is going to hit the fan. He sets up a “foundation” so that humanity doesn’t descend into total darkness, while three cloned emperors oversee the intergalactic civilization. On a related note: The show is utterly gorgeous, with jaw-dropping visuals.