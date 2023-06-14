Facebook will start paying creators for actually posting on Facebook

Facebook is really getting desperate to compete with TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

In a blog post, the company announced that it is starting to test the ability to cross-post Reels and Stories from Instagram to Facebook, making it easier for creators to get their content across platforms. It also said that it has updated its partnership ads eligibility requirements which will allow creators using Pages to give brands permission to run ads on their pages.

In addition, the company is expanding its bonus program that *checks notes* pays creators for actually posting to Facebook. Okay, it’s not that simple. You need engagement to get paid, but it is interesting to see the company lean into paying for posts.

We’re also continuing to invite more creators to our Performance bonus program that rewards creators for garnering strong engagement with their content on Facebook. And we’re introducing extra bonuses so creators can earn more.

Following YouTube’s announcement from earlier this week, Facebook is also lowering its eligibility thresholds for creators to earn money on its platform. Before, creators needed to have at least 1000 followers over the last 60 days in order to be eligible to monetize their profile. Now, creators only need to have 500 followers over the last 30 days to turn on monetization. The company is also looking to allow creators to monetize Reels using licensed music:

And finally, in May we announced updates to our Ads on Reels tests that included a new payout model and expansion to more creators. Soon we’ll begin a limited test in which select creators can monetize reels that include licensed music from the Facebook Audio Library. Eligible creators will be notified in the Facebook app and we hope to roll out more broadly over time.

Facebook is obviously responding to recent monetization changes announced across multiple social media companies, including TikTok and YouTube. Just this week, YouTube announced a number of changes coming to the YouTube Partner Program, the largest of which is a relaxing of the thresholds to get into the program itself. Now, creators will only need to reach 500 subscribers (and a few other criteria) to start making money on the platform. It seems that Facebook read that press release.