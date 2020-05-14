New York, NY May 14, 2020: Penske Media Corporation (PMC) today announced its strategic investment in leading event management and technical production agency LDJ Productions. The investment diversifies PMC’s existing portfolio of media brands that includes Rolling Stone, Variety, Robb Report, SHE Media, Deadline, ARTnews, and WWD, and will fuel PMC’s ability to further leverage its brands’ world-class content with an in-house live media team.

“Having worked with Laurie and her exceptional team across various PMC brands’ events, we know first-hand the quality of people at LDJ,” said PMC Chairman and CEO Jay Penske. “While some might only see a challenging environment for all live events and experiences, I see an opportunity to partner with one of the finest experiential agencies in the world and more closely collaborate with LDJ’s unparalleled ability to deliver innovative, quality experiences across our brands for many years to come.”

With a brilliant team of designers, engineers and show producers, LDJ brings to PMC its proven commitment to present creative and innovative solutions that amplify the guest experience, create brand loyalty, and leave attendees with long-lasting impressions. Additionally, LDJ has invested significantly in LDJ+, their “Virtual Event” platform, and is a leader in customizable, enterprise-level service as the industry pivots to connecting with their audiences digitally while maintaining a high-quality production value.

With this collaborative partnership, PMC brings to LDJ its operational expertise along with the potential for new business development and escalated growth.

“Jay has assembled some of the very best brands in the world under the PMC umbrella and we are thrilled to join the growing team,” said LDJ CEO Laurie DeJong. “We look forward to leveraging our expertise with PMC’s ambitious and forward-thinking brand leaders as we collectively dream up new ways to provide meaningful experience-driven connections for our clients.”

Based in New York, LDJ’s diverse clientele includes Fortune 500 companies worldwide across a variety of industries that include fashion, beauty, tech, media, finance, and luxury automotive. Having already worked with PMC brands Rolling Stone, WWD and SHE Media, LDJ will seamlessly extend across PMC brands’ industry expertise in entertainment, luxury, tech, fashion, beauty, art and lifestyle.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About LDJ Productions

LDJ Productions is a leading experiential production and creative agency headquartered in New York City. With an eclectic industry array and a diverse clientele, LDJ is positioned at the forefront of brand innovation and at the intersection of live media, arts, culture, and commerce. LDJ’s mission is to form lasting client partnerships, encouraging growth, use of innovative technologies, and a return on live and digital experiences. Their focus is on amplifying the guest experience while creating brand loyalty and leaving lasting impressions. Learn more at http://www.ldjproductions.com.

About Penske Media

Penske Media Corporation (PMC) is a leading digital media and information services company whose award-winning content attracts a monthly audience of more than 240 million and empowers more than 1 million global CEOs, executives, and thought-leaders in business markets that impact the world. Our dynamic events, data services, and rich content entertain and educate today’s technology, entertainment, retail, fashion, beauty, art and lifestyle sectors. Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles with additional offices in 12 countries worldwide, Penske Media is the way global business leaders and influencers are informed, connected, and inspired. To learn more about PMC and its constellation of iconic brands, please visit www.pmc.com.

