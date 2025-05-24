Even though Andor’s masterful Season 2 finale dropped on Tuesday of last week, every time I’ve opened my Threads app since then I’m still seeing post after post raving about how devastatingly perfect it all ended. How indescribably top tier the show ended up being. The writing, the acting, the visuals — there is a widespread sense among Star Wars fans that the franchise will never be this good again (Andor being a prequel series to 2016’s Rogue One movie). It’s easily one of the best TV shows of 2025.

“In my opinion,” musician Reggie Watts posted on Threads in recent days, “Andor might be the greatest science fiction series ever made. The world-building and immersive realism are nearly unmatched. Only the recent Dune films come close in that regard.” Another that caught my eye on Threads today: “Andor was one of the best pieces of television in I’ve ever watched in any genre, period. It deserves all of the accolades.”

So many posts I’m seeing are along those same lines, based in part on how it ended (you can read my recap of the final three-episode arc here). But even with Andor continuing to dominate the TV shows conversation, it’s far from the only title making noise right now.

From apocalyptic dramas to breakout comedies and gritty crime throwbacks, viewers are clearly in the mood for bold, distinctive storytelling. The rest of this week’s streaming chart is stacked with TV shows that are pushing boundaries, earning critical praise, or simply striking a chord with audiences looking for their next binge-worthy obsession.

The new Reelgood chart covers the seven-day period that ended on May 21, and it’s based on monitoring millions of viewing decisions each month across the biggest TV platforms in the US, from Apple TV+ to HBO, Max, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+. Below, check out what Reelgood says are all the streaming TV shows making the most waves right now.

1. Andor (Disney+). Andor is a tense, slow-burn thriller set in the Star Wars universe that follows Cassian Andor as he stumbles into the rebellion and begins to understand what it means to resist tyranny. With its grounded tone and richly layered storytelling, the series reveals how everyday people become revolutionaries.

2. The Last of Us (HBO Max). Season 2 of The Last of Us throws us back into the heartbreak and horror of its post-apocalyptic world, with Ellie on a relentless path of revenge that tests everything she thought she knew about love, loyalty, and justice.

3. Murderbot (Apple TV+). On Apple TV+’s Murderbot, a rogue security android disables its own governor module so it can enjoy freedom — along with a steady stream of soap operas. But when a routine job turns dangerous, it’s reluctantly pulled into protecting a group of humans, all while trying to avoid catching feelings or catching bullets.

4. Your Friends & Neighbors (Apple TV+). In the Apple TV series Your Friends & Neighbors, Jon Hamm plays Coop, a former finance hotshot whose life implodes — so he starts robbing his rich neighbors to keep up appearances. It’s a slick, twisted ride through suburbia where charm, crime, and midlife crisis collide

5. Poker Face (Peacock). Poker Face is a throwback murder-mystery TV series with a modern twist, starring Natasha Lyonne as Charlie, a human lie detector who can’t help but solve crimes everywhere she goes. Each episode is a self-contained puzzle, as Charlie hits the road in her beat-up car, dodging danger and unraveling one secret after another.

6. Overcompensating (Prime Video). A closeted ex-football star named Benny tries to reinvent himself in college in Prime Video’s Overcompensating — while hiding who he really is. Alongside Carmen, a fellow misfit on her own mission to belong, he stumbles through identity, friendship, and the hilarious messiness of overcorrecting to fit in.

7. MobLand (Paramount+). MobLand is a slick, bloody thrill ride from Guy Ritchie, where the ruthless Harrigan family locks horns with their longtime rivals, the Stevensons, in a turf war full of double-crosses and brutal payback. Our interview with the main cast can be found here.

8. Duster (HBO Max). Set in the dusty Southwest of 1972, Duster follows a smooth-talking getaway driver who finds himself caught between loyalty and survival when an ambitious FBI agent recruits him to help take down the crime syndicate he works for. Packed with vintage vibes, sharp dialogue, and roaring engines, it’s a stylish throwback to the golden age of grit and getaway cars.

9. The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu). The Handmaid’s Tale is a haunting dystopian drama set in Gilead, where women are stripped of their rights and forced into roles like child-bearing Handmaids under a brutal theocracy. At the heart of it all is June, played by Elisabeth Moss, whose quiet rage and relentless defiance spark a slow-burning rebellion against the system that tried to break her.

10. The Four Seasons (Netflix). In this new series from Tina Fey, six long-time friends head out for a relaxing group getaway, only to have their emotional luggage cracked wide open when one of the couples suddenly splits up. Based on Alan Alda’s 1981 romantic comedy, The Four Seasons is a breezy, witty look at friendship and midlife upheaval.