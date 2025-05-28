An exciting update about Paramount+’s The Agency, one of the best spy dramas in years

Quality spy dramas have always held a special place in the hearts of TV fans (like yours truly) — but recent years, it feels like, have given us one glossy, hyper-stylized spy show after another — most of them glorified action dramas with more explosions than intrigue. The genre has really needed a show that cuts through the noise and actually grapples with the work behind the mystique, and a show like The Agency on Paramount+ (with the Showtime add-on) definitely fits that bill.

It’s actually an English-language remake of the critically acclaimed French spy drama Le Bureau des Légendes, which I once described as France’s answer to Homeland. The French newspaper Le Figaro even went so far as to call it the best show ever made in France. Creator Eric Rochant, a devotee of the spy novels of John le Carre, told me in 2020 that Le Bureau got enough details of spy work right that some DGSE agents made sure their family members watched it.

Starring Michael Fassbender, the remake does a good job of taking its story beats from the original, and it offers a fascinating look into the psychological grind of life as an undercover operative. What’s more, fans like me just got an exciting update about the show, via The Agency’s social media channels: Production on Season 2 has officially begun.

For those unfamiliar, The Agency follows the lives of CIA agents working in London as they juggle personal relationships and dangerous missions that can turn deadly in an instant. The show hews pretty closely to the five-season original in terms of not only narrative but the characters presented, with its focus on the cynical realism of intelligence work and spymasters hashing out the details of ops around conference room tables. Something, by the way, that also makes both shows feel a little like workplace dramas.

Season 1 of The Agency set the stage beautifully for what comes next, having left us with a huge cliffhanger related to a morally grey choice that Fassbender’s spy character “Martian” decided to make to save the woman he loves.

With its supporting cast (including Richard Gere, Jeffrey Wright, and Jodie Turner-Smith) delivering understated, emotionally rich performances, The Agency builds a world that feels lived-in and real. It’s not a documentary about spy work, of course, but at the same time the show works hard to make you feel like you’ve just tagged along and actually witnessed how the business of the cloak-and-dagger world unfolds.