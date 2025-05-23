5 of the most highly anticipated Netflix series still to come this year

If your Netflix queue is looking a little light these days, don’t worry — ready or not, the streaming giant is about to drop a fresh batch of must-watch series that’ll keep you busy through the end of the year. Some of these are among its biggest titles of all time, and continuations of fan-favorite blockbusters.

From supernatural thrills to dark comedy, Netflix has some seriously high-stakes series on the horizon. Here are five highly anticipated shows that are guaranteed to keep you glued to your screen for the rest of the year.

Billionaires’ Bunker (coming later this year)

I’m excited for this first Spanish-language release, because it comes from the creator of one of Netflix’s biggest non-English hits ever (Money Heist’s Alex Pina).

This high-stakes drama follows a contingent of billionaires who retreat to a lavish underground bunker as World War III looms, only to discover the real danger might be trapped inside with them. An official synopsis, from IMDb: “Imagine that World War III is about to break out and a group of billionaires takes refuge in a luxury bunker: Kimera Underground Park. Through screens, they’ll watch the bewildering spectacle of the world they knew collapsing above their heads.

“As the situation outside becomes increasingly terrifying, they’ll enjoy an underground city with basketball court, restaurant, zen garden, cocktail bar, psychologist’s couch, gym and spa. Their ancient privilege will be reduced to a life adapted to a luxurious hole, an underground universe full of enigmas where a wound from the past will explode between two conflicting families.”

Stranger Things Season 5

There’s probably never been as much anticipation for a Netflix series as there is for the upcoming final season of Stranger Things, a Netflix blockbuster that’s been thrilling viewers for almost a decade and is expected to drop later this year.

As we head into the fifth and final season, the stakes are higher than ever — and based on early images already released, we have every reason to believe it’s going out in style. With the show’s signature blend of supernatural elements, nostalgic 80s vibes, and compelling character arcs, the final season promises to bring everything full circle. Who will make it out alive? What new, terrifying creatures are lurking in the Upside Down? And, most importantly — will we finally get some answers to the many, many mysteries left hanging by the end of Season 4?

House of Guinness (coming this year)

Ever wonder what it would be like to grow up in one of the world’s most iconic brewing families? House of Guinness is set to explore just that. This series delves into the history of the Guinness family, focusing on their legacy, their rise to the top of the beer empire, and the juicy drama that comes with being at the center of an internationally recognized brand. If you’ve got a love for history, family intrigue, and a cold pint, this is definitely one to put on your radar.

An extra reason to get excited for this one: The screenplay comes from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Death by Lightning (coming this year)

This next release is a limited drama series based on the life and death of James Garfield, the 20th president of the United States and the second to be assassinated (Garfield was killed by an admirer, Charles Guiteau). Stars include Michael Shannon, Matthew Macfadyen, Betty Gilpin, Nick Offerman, and creator Mike Makowsky, who told Netflix’s Tudum site that this story feels eerily relevant today.

“The idea of civil service reform and waging a battle to clean up the grift in our government — this is something that Garfield very much stood on the front lines of in his time. In 1881, it feels like America is sort of standing at a crossroads between the past and what the future of this country is going to look like, and it’s up to [people like Garfield] to really define how America, 100 years after its inception, is going to look, and what kind of society they’re going to be.”

Wednesday: Season 2 (Part 1, Aug. 6)

Last but not least, we certainly can’t leave out the return of the biggest Netflix original series of all time.

Wednesday (252.1 million views and counting) returns for its second season in August, and we can’t wait to see what this iconic, eccentric teen is up to next. With Jenna Ortega reprising her role as the deadpan, death-obsessed Wednesday Addams, Season 2 will take viewers on even darker, more mysterious adventures, complete with more monsters, more family drama, and of course, more of Wednesday’s signature snark.

In other words: Everything we loved about Season 1, but with even more eccentricity likely added to the mix.