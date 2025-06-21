The 10 biggest streaming TV series this week that you can’t afford to miss

A sourpuss detective, a sports comedy about a washed-up golf pro, a sarcastic robot, and stories about crime, family drama, betrayal and more — this week’s Reelgood Top 10 TV series ranking spans a broad mix of genres that proves there’s something for every kind of binge-watcher to get addicted to at the moment.

Whether you’re in the mood for reality TV drama, the kind of show that makes you question the people closest to you, or a violent underworld saga built on ever-shifting allegiances, the Top 10 ranking below is basically the perfect excuse to cancel your weekend plans and lock in to your next TV obsession. Ready to see what everyone’s streaming this week? Let’s get into it.

The newest Reelgood chart covers the seven-day period that ended on June 18, and it’s based on the streaming guide monitoring millions of viewing decisions each month across the biggest TV platforms in the US, from Apple TV+ to HBO Max, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+. Below, check out what Reelgood says are all the streaming TV series making the most waves right now.

Peter Dager in “Stick” on Apple TV+. Image source: Apple

This week’s Top 10 streaming TV series

1. Dept. Q (Netflix). Adapted from Jussi Adler-Olsen’s popular Danish crime novels, this series stars Matthew Goode as detective Carl Morck, forced to lead a cold case squad and given a team of weirdos and misfits. The drama fuses British mystery with Nordic noir to become one of the best new Netflix series of the year.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

2. Stick (Apple TV+). Apple’s Stick follows Owen Wilson as Pryce “Stick” Cahill, a former golf legend whose career and life have hit rock bottom. He gets a shot at redemption, however, by mentoring a gifted teen golf prodigy. One of the most feel-good series on TV at the moment.

3. The Better Sister (Prime Video). From Amazon’s streamer, “The Better Sister, based on the novel by bestselling author Alafair Burke, is an 8-episode electric thriller limited series about the terrible things that drive sisters apart and ultimately bring them back together.” The sisters here are media executive Chloe (Jessical Biel), who lives with her lawyer husband and teenage son, and her estranged sister Nicky (Elizabeth Banks).

4. Ginny & Georgia (Netflix). Ginny & Georgia is a coming-of-age drama about teenaged Ginny Miller and her mother Georgia, who relocate to a New England town where, as Netflix explains it, “Georgia’s secrets ensure that drama is always close at hand.”

5. Love Island (Hulu). Even if you’ve never watched a single episode of Love Island, you already know the formula for a reality show like this. Throw a bunch of attractive singles into a villa, then just sit back and watch the chaos unfold. Honestly, the less said about a show like this the better.

6. Poker Face (Peacock). The central character in this drama is Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie Cale, a woman who can always tell when someone is lying. She basically crisscrosses the country and gets caught up in criminal hijinks along the way — and, of course, uses her gift to uncover the truth in each one.

7. FUBAR (Netflix). FUBAR is a comedy starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as a CIA veteran whose daughter, he discovers, is also a secret agent. What follows is a lot of goofy family dysfunction as the two of them try to work together while juggling unresolved baggage that they can’t exactly share details of in a therapy session.

8. Murderbot (Apple TV+). This sci-fi dramedy is built around a snarky droid that calls itself Murderbot after jailbreaking itself so that it can be free to binge-watch trashy TV series instead of babysitting dumb humans. In order to keep everyone from finding out that it hacked its own programming, however, it has to keep up appearances by doing the thing it was made for — saving the dumb humans who keep getting into trouble.

9. Resident Alien (Peacock). This comedy, based on the Dark Horse comics, follows an alien named Harry who’s crash-landed and now lives on Earth. Per Peacock, “The fourth season starts with Harry (Alan Tudyk) and his baby Bridget stuck in prison on the Grey Moonbase, while a shape-shifting Alien called a Mantid (also Alan Tudyk) has taken over his body on Earth passing himself off as the real Harry Vanderspeigle.”

10. The Survivors (Netflix). Here’s Netflix’s official summary of this final top-ranked series: “Kieran Elliott’s life changed forever when two people drowned and a young girl went missing in his home town of Evelyn Bay. Fifteen years later, returning with his young family, the guilt that still haunts him resurfaces.”