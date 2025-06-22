This Apple TV+ period drama has a near-perfect audience score, and Season 2 just dropped

If you’re a fan of corsets, steamy glances, and high-society tension, Apple TV+ has a fan-favorite drama that’s giving Bridgerton a run for its money: It’s The Buccaneers, which just returned for a second season and currently holds a near-perfect audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

That’s a clear sign that viewers can’t get enough of the fierce modern energy this Apple drama brings to its adaptation of Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel of the same name, which is about wealthy American girls who travel to England in search of aristocratic husbands.

The Apple show follows that group of young women who take 1870s London by storm. In Season 2, the first episode of which dropped on Wednesday, the culture clash is no longer the overarching thing; the women have now basically taken up residence at the pinnacle of British high society. Nan (Kristine Frøseth) is the Duchess of Tintagel, and her friends are likewise ascendant. Conchita (Alisha Boe) is a media darling turned role model, Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse) is at the center of a tabloid frenzy, and Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag) and Mabel (Josie Totah) are navigating their own complicated love lives.

Leighton Meester in “The Buccaneers” on Apple TV+. Image source: Apple

Raves one Rotten Tomatoes audience reviewer about The Buccaneers: “10/10 hands down one of the best shows on Apple TV — a hundred times better than bridgerton.” Adds another, “I’m so excited that The Buccaneers is finally back! Season 2 kicks off with everything I loved about the first season — and more. The drama picks up right where it left off, and I was instantly pulled back into the world of these bold, brilliant women.”

The Buccaneers is part of Apple TV+’s growing push into glossy, character-driven drama. In this case, we’re talking about one that offers a sumptuous-looking blend of literary roots with binge-worthy romance. Thanks to the show’s period aesthetic and intersectional feminism, critics have called it everything from “lavish” to “a ton of fun to watch.” What really sets The Buccaneers apart, though, is its refusal to play by the usual period-drama rules.

This isn’t just about frilly dresses and aristocracy — it’s about sisterhood, and what it means to fight for your own story.

The returning ensemble is joined by fresh faces including Leighton Meester, Greg Wise, and Grace Ambrose, all adding new layers of intrigue and romance. This one is definitely worth checking out for any Apple TV+ subscriber who’s looking for a new show to get into, and new episodes will continue dropping every Wednesday through August 6.