Over half of managers say employees avoiding RTO is a “major red flag”

By Amanda Kavanagh

A new survey of U.S.-based workers reveals that 56% of managers say it’s a “major red flag” when employees don’t want to come into the office.

The report from employee background screener Checkr brought a number of differences in opinion between managers and employees to light. Many will come as no surprise to those in the middle of return-to-office mandates.

Through surveying an equal number of employees and business leaders in management positions – 1,500 of each – misalignment on a number of issues emerged.

According to the survey results, 68% of managers want remote/hybrid work to continue, compared to 48% of employees. This is surprising and may be worded confusingly as remote and hybrid are listed as one, while employees may prefer for just ‘remote’ work to continue – without the hybrid.

Some of the biggest reasons cited for this managerial preference is increased productivity and engagement. Another is that 70% of managers prefer all employees to be in the office because they claim that supervising in person is easier.

However, in positive news, 78% of managers and 82% of employees agree that better balance and boundaries will be hugely important in 2024.

Interestingly, a similar number on both sides believed a significant percentage of the workforce would simply leave if forced to return to the office – 58% of managers and 47% of employees.

Tech hiring outlook

Both retention and hiring aren’t easy at the moment. So much so that jobs site Indeed has launched a specialist Tech Network to help hiring managers find quality, passive candidates.

Despite layoffs, it’s actually a good time to job hunt if you work in tech. Though the number of job openings in the U.S. tech sector has fallen from 228,000 a month in 2022 to an average of 174,000 a month in 2023, the previous figure was a bloated high.

With limited access to easy credit, companies are hiring more mindfully, and very strategically, into roles in AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing and others.

Sr. AI/ML & Generative AI Architect, Vanguard, Charlotte, NC

Investment advisor Vanguard is seeking a Senior AI/ML & Generative AI Architect to provide technical lead services, including the direction, evaluation, selection, configuration, implementation and integration of new tools and technologies across multiple teams. Experience in developing ML models in AWS and knowledge of Generative AI is a must, as is knowledge of LLMs, infrastructure and different use case patterns. A minimum eight years related work experience is required, with at least three years as a technology architect. There is a detailed list of core responsibilities, which are available to view on the job spec.

Cloud Developer, SAIC, Chantilly, VA

If you’re seeking a new opportunity as a Cloud Developer, consider this role with SAIC’s National Intelligence Community Business Unit. Working as part of a team that provides solutions and services to support digital modernization programs, you’ll work across all the hot topic areas, including systems engineering, multi-cloud computing, cybersecurity, data science and analytics, AI, ML, quantum computing, application dev, DevSecOps, cloud network ops, and secure communications. Phew. A Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience is required, as is at least five years of demonstrated ability in interpreting technical requirements and translating needs into efficient, functional code. Find out more here.

Lead, Cyber Security Operations, Prudential, Newark, NJ

In New Jersey, Prudential is seeking a Lead of Cyber Security Operations to take responsibility for the late shift, managing the team responsible for event handling and thread analysis. You’ll need to be a subject matter expert with very current knowledge of cybersecurity threads, analysis and remediation practices, and will personally lead the application of this expertise for the company. This role involves partnering closely with the hunting, detection engineering, intelligence, and automation teams to drive insight, efficiency, and scale. A Bachelor of computer science or engineering, information security/technology or experience in related fields is required, as is an ability to mentor and experience with agile dev and TDD. Read more here.

