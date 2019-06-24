Nights & Weekends Staff Writer (Remote)

BGR.com is a leading media brand that covers entertainment news, tech trends, science discoveries, and content that reaches up to 200 million people every month. BGR is a Penske Media company, alongside other premier world-class brands such as Variety, Rolling Stone, Robb Report, WWD, and many more.

For this remote role, we are looking for an experienced individual, who will be expected to source, write, and publish content alongside the rest of our editorial team each day. BGR is based out of New York, NY and operates on Eastern Time. You will be expected to take ownership of all overnight coverage in the 4/5PM – 12/1AM window during the week, and normal business hours during the weekends. Please expect to write and edit up to seven (7) articles per day.

This role also will offer additional bonuses based on meeting traffic goals.

Please expect to write and edit up to (7) articles a day.

Primary Responsibilities:

Write content that is sharp, informative, interesting, and appealing to our audience.

Help manage a daily newsletter that features some of our best content each day.

Work with other writers and editors on a daily basis to schedule and publish content on various publishing platforms.

Help to edit additional copy, headlines, SEO.

Monitor and master trends and analytics to understand which stories have an impact, which ones don’t perform, in order to modify your approach to maintain a high hit-rate.

Help promote content across social media, homepage placement, syndication partners.

Skills & Qualifications:

2 or more years writing in a digital media environment for a major publication or brand. We will not accept applicants without prior experience.

Strong background of collaboration with other members and teams.

Polished communication skills.

Reporting and analytics experience.

Strong copywriting and editing skills.

Familiarity with the BGR style and approach to content.

Excels at working with a remote team.

Responsibilities and duties may be adjusted based on years of experience. Salary is also commensurate with experience.

To apply please email jobs@bgr.com.