The biggest streaming TV series in the world right now from Netflix, Apple TV+, Max, Hulu & more

Every week, the Reelgood Top 10 list gives a snapshot of what everyone’s watching across all the major streaming platforms — and this week’s lineup is packed with some of the biggest shows on TV right now.

Netflix’s political thriller Zero Day, starring Robert De Niro, claimed the #1 spot after its highly anticipated debut, while fan favorites like Reacher (Prime Video) and The White Lotus (Max) continue to dominate the streaming charts. Apple TV+’s mind-bending Severance is also holding strong amid serious buzz for its second season, while Yellowjackets (Paramount+ with Showtime) is keeping audiences hooked with its mix of survival drama and psychological mystery.

Whether you’re into high-stakes thrillers, dark comedies, or superhero action, this week’s Reelgood list has something for everyone — and a few surprises that might be your next binge-worthy obsession. Below, we’ll take a closer look at what’s trending and why these titles are making waves right now. The new chart, by the way, covers the seven-day period that ended on Feb. 26, and it’s based on Reelgood monitoring 20 million viewing decisions each month across every major TV platform in the US, from Apple TV+ to HBO, Max, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+.

Now, let’s get into our latest snapshot of all the streaming TV shows making the most waves right now.

1. Zero Day (Netflix). This Netflix conspiracy thriller stars Robert De Niro as a former US president pulled back into the political spotlight amid a massive cyberattack. Zero Day explores how misinformation and digital warfare threaten democracy, blending political intrigue with high-stakes suspense.

2. Reacher (Prime Video). This action-packed thriller series based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels follows the titular ex-military police investigator as he uses his sharp mind and brute strength to solve dangerous conspiracies. Starring Alan Ritchson, the show blends gritty action, mystery, and dark humor as Reacher dispenses justice on his own terms.

3. The White Lotus (HBO/Max). Season 3 of The White Lotus follows a new group of wealthy guests vacationing at the luxury resort’s Thailand location, where dark secrets, power dynamics, and cultural tensions slowly unravel beneath the paradise facade. As the characters’ lives intertwine, the series delivers its signature blend of satire, mystery, and social commentary.

4. Paradise (Hulu). A murder mystery, conspiracy thriller, and climate catastrophe, Hulu’s Paradise has a little bit of everything. “Paradise is set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals,” the streamer explains. “But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high-stakes investigation unfolds.”

5. Severance (Apple TV+). Severance fans are going to be reeling from Chikhai Bardo, this week’s episode of the dystopian workplace drama, for a while. This Apple TV+ hit continues to get better and better with each successive episode. Honestly, it might be the best show on TV at the moment.

6. Yellowjackets (Paramount+ With Showtime). This fan-favorite series follows a girls’ high school soccer team that crashes in a remote Canadian forest while on their way to a tournament in 1996. The surviving team members must find a way to survive until they can be rescued. In the newly debuted Season 3, “distrust in leadership and tension within the team jeopardize their chances of being rescued. In the present, long-buried secrets from their pasts begin to surface.”

7. The Pitt (Max). ER doctors and nurses are confronted with health care crises, personal stories, and workplace politics in this medical drama from the creative team behind NBC’s ER, each episode of which unfolds in real time. Max has also just ordered a second season, ahead of the Season 1 finale that arrives in April.

8. 1923 (Paramount+). This Yellowstone prequel follows the Dutton family as they navigate the challenges of Prohibition, the Great Depression, and violent land disputes in early 20th-century Montana. Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, 1923 explores the family’s fight for survival and the legacy that shapes the Yellowstone ranch.

9. High Potential (ABC/Hulu). High Potential follows Morgan (Kaitlin Olson), a single mom with an exceptional mind who uses her knack for solving complex puzzles to help the police crack tough cases. Despite her unconventional methods and chaotic personal life, her high IQ makes her an invaluable — and often hilarious — asset to the department.

10. Invincible (Prime Video). This Prime Video animated superhero TV show is based on the comic book by Robert Kirkman. It follows a teenager who discovers he’s inherited superpowers from his father, the most powerful superhero in the world.