5 major new streaming titles coming next week from HBO, Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and BritBox

A new week of fresh streaming releases is just around the corner, and over the next seven days, we’ll get some major titles from HBO, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and BritBox — shows that deliver everything from superhero drama to documentary narratives. We’ll take a closer look at five new streaming picks that we think ought to be on your radar next week below.

First up, this HBO docuseries “chronicles the remarkable saga of the Boston Celtics, the NBA’s winningest and most storied franchise, from its founding as one of the league’s original teams all the way to its triumphant 2024 championship — along the way delving into the fierce rivalries, defining moments, and societal forces that have shaped the organization’s enduring legacy.”

The series includes never-before-seen archival footage and over 80 interviews with past and present Boston Celtics legends — from Bob Cousy and Larry Bird to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Continues HBO:

“Moving between past and present, each episode of the series examines not just the many eras of the franchise’s history, but also rivalries with the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and others; the relationships and loyalty shared by teammates; and the weight and expectations that come with carrying on a tradition that transcends the game. The series also explores the Celtics’ significance in the ever-changing landscape of Boston — a city with a complex social history impacted by racial tensions that the Celtics, led by figures like Bill Russell, confronted head-on.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Marvel Television’s drama about a blind lawyer named Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), who moonlights as the vigilante Daredevil, marks the resurrection of a show that originally premiered on Netflix in 2015 and ran for three seasons. Daredevil earned widespread acclaim for its darker tone, complex characters, and brutal action sequences — setting a new standard for comic book adaptations streaming on television.

In Daredevil: Born Again, Murdock fights for justice via his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues politics in New York. “When their past identities begin to emerge,” Disney+ explains, “both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.”

Legions of Daredevil fans no doubt found common cause with Fisk in the trailer below, when he tells Murdock, “It’s not entirely unpleasant, seeing you again.”

Next on our list of upcoming streaming releases, we turn to a new Netflix series from the Duchess of Sussex.

In “With Love, Meghan,” Meghan Markle hosts what the streaming giant bills an “inspiring series” that blends “practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old. Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”

From a picturesque California estate, Meghan shares cooking, gardening, and hosting tips, with appearances by friends and special guests including chef Roy Choi, actress Mindy Kaling, and Meghan’s husband Prince Harry. “In each episode,” Netflix explains, “we join Meghan in the kitchen, garden — and even at the beehive — as she prepares to host friends both old and new. Whether Meghan is sharing personal tips and tricks, or taking the opportunity to learn something new, it’s a time for connection.”

Created by Abdullah Saeed, this next streaming highlight of the upcoming week is a comedy series that follows two pampered Pakistani American brothers, Mir (Asif Ali) and Raj (Saagar Shaikh), whose lives get upended when their convenience store magnate father suddenly dies. They soon discover their father’s secret life of crime and are forced to reckon with his underworld dealings as they attempt to take up his mantle.

The brothers get pulled into the dangerous world their father left behind, with pressure to step into his shoes while navigating cutthroat rivals and shady associates. The 10-episode series combines elements of family drama, crime, and comedy.

Finally, streaming roundups in the US don’t often include this next streamer. But I know I’m not the only American who has a soft spot for British programming — and Douglas is Cancelled, a four-episode British dramedy from Doctor Who’s Steven Moffat, is worth recommending on the strength of the cast alone. Not to mention the fact that it’s not a crime drama or mystery, as so many British streaming titles are.

The plot: “When nationally beloved news anchor Douglas Bellowes is overheard telling a sexist joke at a wedding, his career and the support of his family and coworkers are threatened.” The cast includes the always delightful Karen Gillan, as well as Hugh Bonneville. And for the unaware, BritBox is a streaming service specializing in British TV shows and films, offering both classic favorites and exclusive new series from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and other UK networks. It features a mix of dramas, comedies, mysteries, and documentaries, catering to fans of British television worldwide.