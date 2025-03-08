Hulu’s seriously addictive new thriller Paradise, one of 2025’s best new TV shows, came to a close this week, with an action-packed finale that wrapped up the critically acclaimed season quite nicely — while also setting things up for the show’s sophomore season that creator Dan Fogelman promises is coming relatively soon.

I loved the show, with all of its head-spinning twists, fleshed-out heroes and villains, and the genre-hopping plot that did a lot to keep you invested. Paradise, I should add, also reminded me of an inviolable rule of TV, which is that some actors have names that double as quality control. If Sterling K. Brown is in it, for example, you know it’s worth watching. He’s actually one reason I decided to try out Paradise, in which the This is Us star plays a grieving husband, devoted father, and Secret Service agent whose resting face alone conveys more emotion that some actors do at the top of their game.

Reelgood’s latest Top 10 TV shows chart has the show leading the pack of what everyone’s watching this week across all the major streaming platforms, with Apple’s Severance coming at #2 as it hurtles toward the epic conclusion of its second season. From viral theories to nonstop fan debates, Paradise and Severance are practically setting social media on fire, reminding anyone who may have forgotten that mind-blowing TV remains the ultimate conversation starter.

The new Reelgood chart, by the way, covers the seven-day period that ended on March 5, and it’s based on Reelgood monitoring millions of viewing decisions each month across every major TV platform in the US, from Apple TV+ to HBO, Max, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+. Below, we’ll take a closer look at what Reelgood says are all the streaming TV shows making the most waves right now.

1. Paradise (Hulu). Paradise is a high-stakes thrill ride that weaves mystery, betrayal, and jaw-dropping twists into a story you can’t look away from. With Sterling K. Brown leading the charge, the show keeps you guessing at every turn—and just when you think you’ve figured it out, it flips the script in the best way possible.

2. Severance (Apple TV+). Severance is a mind-bending thriller about employees at Lumon Industries who undergo a mysterious procedure that surgically splits their memories between work and personal life — creating “innies” who only exist at the office and “outies” who have no idea what happens there. As Mark (Adam Scott) and his co-workers start questioning their eerie, corporate-controlled reality, they unravel a chilling conspiracy that makes escaping their own minds the ultimate challenge.

3. The White Lotus (HBO/Max). Season 3 of The White Lotus follows a new group of wealthy guests vacationing at the luxury resort’s Thailand location, where dark secrets, power dynamics, and cultural tensions slowly unravel beneath the paradise facade. As the characters’ lives intertwine, the series delivers its signature blend of satire, mystery, and social commentary.

4. Zero Day (Netflix). This Netflix conspiracy thriller stars Robert De Niro as a former US president pulled back into the political spotlight amid a massive cyberattack. Zero Day explores how misinformation and digital warfare threaten democracy, blending political intrigue with high-stakes suspense.

5. Reacher (Prime Video). This action-packed thriller series based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels follows the titular ex-military police investigator as he uses his sharp mind and brute strength to solve dangerous conspiracies. Starring Alan Ritchson, the show blends gritty action, mystery, and dark humor as Reacher dispenses justice on his own terms.

6. Running Point (Netflix). In this comedy series that’s probably the closest Netflix will get to having its own Ted Lasso, Kate Hudson stars as Isla Gordon, a former party girl who suddenly finds herself in charge of the Los Angeles Waves — a struggling professional basketball team owned by her family.

7. The Pitt (Max). ER doctors and nurses are confronted with health care crises, personal stories, and workplace politics in this medical drama from the creative team behind NBC’s ER, each episode of which unfolds in real time. Max has also just ordered a second season, ahead of the Season 1 finale that arrives in April. Another of the best TV shows of the year so far.

8. Daredevil: Born Again (Disney+). Daredevil: Born Again brings Matt Murdock back into the shadows, delivering a fresh yet gritty take on Hell’s Kitchen’s blind vigilante. With Charlie Cox suiting up once again and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin lurking in the background, expect brutal fights, high-stakes drama, and a whole new chapter of Marvel’s most badass hero.

9. Yellowjackets (Paramount+ With Showtime). This fan-favorite series follows a girls’ high school soccer team that crashes in a remote Canadian forest while on their way to a tournament in 1996. The surviving team members must find a way to survive until they can be rescued. In the newly debuted Season 3, “distrust in leadership and tension within the team jeopardize their chances of being rescued. In the present, long-buried secrets from their pasts begin to surface.”

10. 1923 (Paramount+). 1923 is a gritty, high-stakes prequel to Yellowstone that dives into the brutal struggles of the Dutton family as they fight to hold onto their land in a wild, unforgiving era. With Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren bringing pure star power, this Western epic is packed with frontier justice, family drama, and enough tension to keep you on the edge of your seat.