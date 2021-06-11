Best Prime Day TV deals: Samsung, LG, Vizio, and more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is right around the corner, and it’s set to bring with it a series of incredible deals on a massive range of products. From headphones to Apple devices, there’s likely to be a deal for your needs. But we also expect some great TV deals — so if you’re looking for the best Prime Day TV deals, you’re in the right place.

We’re expecting deals on all kinds of different TVs — from budget TVs to high-end OLED TVs. In other words, whether you only have a few hundred dollars to spend, or you’re ready to drop thousands, there should be something for you.

Of course, there are plenty of other deals to consider too. For example, we’re expecting some great Prime Day Amazon device deals, along with some awesome Prime Day laptop deals. We’re even expecting Prime Day kitchen deals.

Read on, however, for the best Prime Day TV deals.

When is Prime Day 2021?

The Prime Day 2021 event will actually take place over two days — June 21 and June 22. In other words, if you don’t find the perfect deal on the first day of Prime Day, it’s worth checking back on the second day to see if anything better has popped up.

What Prime Day TV deals are expected?

We’re expecting all kinds of Prime Day TV deals this year. From cheaper TVs that still offer a solid image quality, to top of the line TVs that support all the latest HDR formats and a smart operating system, there should be something this year for your needs.

Perhaps some of the best deals will be for TVs under $1,000. Brands like Hisense, TCL, and Vizio have been building incredible TVs for the price over the past few years, making it easy to get a great image quality at a more affordable price. Not only that, but brands like Samsung and LG are making solid budget TVs too.

Of course, that’s not to discount the great deals that we should get in the higher-end too. Whether you’re looking for an LG OLED TV or a Samsung QLED TV, there will likely be some deals to consider during the Prime Day event.

Best Prime Day TV deals

You don’t necessarily have to wait for Prime Day itself — you can get some amazing TV deals in the lead-up to the event too. We’ll be updating this article constantly as we head towards Prime Day 2021, so check back often if you’re looking for that perfect deal.

Insignia 43-inch 4K UHD TV

Insignia may not be the highest-end TV brand out there, but this TV still has a lot going for it. The Insignia 43-inch 4K TV offers Amazon’s Fire TV software built right into it for Amazon integration, plus it has a scaled-back and easy-to-use remote, and comes at a great price.

Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV, Released 2020 Price: $319.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TCL 4-Series 43-inch TV

TCL has established itself as a serious player in budget TVs. The TCL 4-Series has Android TV built right into it, meaning it integrates excellently into the rest of your Google ecosystem. The TV also has a 4K resolution, and has Google Chromecast, so you can easily stream content from your other devices.

TCL 43-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV - 43S434, 2021 Model List Price: $304.36 Price: $288.00 You Save: $16.36 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hisense R6 50-inch TV

Hisense is another top-tier budget TV player, and the Hisense R6 is a perfect example of this. The TV comes with the Roku smart TV operating system, with a 4K resolution, support for HDR10, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision, and more.

Hisense 50-Inch Class R6090G Roku 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility (50R6090G, 2020 Mode… List Price: $429.99 Price: $379.99 You Save: $50.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hisense U8G ULED 55-inch TV

Willing to spend a little more for an even better Hisense TV? The Hisense U8G supports the company’s awesome ULED technology, making for a bright, vibrant image in general. You’ll also get the Android TV operating system, and a native 120Hz refresh rate for that super smooth gaming experience.

Hisense ULED Premium 55-Inch Class U8G Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV with Alexa Compatibil… List Price: $949.99 Price: $899.99 You Save: $50.00 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Samsung Q80A QLED 65-inch TV

Samsung has been a top name in TVs for years, and the Samsung Q80A is a perfect example of why. This TV has Samsung’s awesome QLED technology built into it, meaning that it offers bright colors and deep black levels for an ehnanced viewing experience. You’ll also get Samsung’s Tizen operating system and Alexa built right into the TV.

SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class QLED Q80A Series - 4K UHD Direct Full Array Quantum HDR 12x Smart TV with… List Price: $1,699.99 Price: $1,397.99 You Save: $302.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Vizio P-Series Quantum X 85-inch TV

Next up is Vizio, and it has some awesome TVs too. The Vizio P-Series Quantum X leverages quantum dot technology for an incredible image, plus this TV is a whopping 85 inches — so if you have a huge space for a TV, it might be the way to go.

VIZIO 85-inch P-Series - Quantum X 4K HDR Smart TV with Apple AirPlay & Chromecast Built-in (P8… List Price: $3,099.99 Price: $2,399.99 You Save: $700.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Samsung Q70A QLED 85-inch TV

Another option for a huge TV is the Samsung Q70A, which also leverages quantum dot technology for a great viewing experience. The TV has Samsung’s Tizen operating system, along with support for a range of HDR formats and Alexa built right in.

SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class QLED Q70A Series - 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (QN85Q… List Price: $3,299.99 Price: $2,797.99 You Save: $502.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

