Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best kitchen deals

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is almost here, and it’s likely to bring with it some of the best deals on all kinds of different tech. But it’s not just tech that you’ll find deals for — we’re also expecting some of the best kitchen deals of the year. In other words, if you’re looking for the best Prime Day kitchen deals, you’re in the right place.

Looking for some awesome kitchen deals? Read on!

When is Prime Day 2021?

Prime Day will take place over two days this year — and we’re expecting to see different deals on the different days. The Prime Day 2021 event will take place on June 21 and June 22, so you’ll have two full days to snag those awesome deals.

What Prime Day kitchen deals are we expecting?

No matter what kind of kitchen gadget you’re looking for, there should be something on Prime Day for you. Fancy a new air fryer? Yep. Espresso machine? Check. Instant pot? Absolutely.

Of course, we don’t yet know the exact deals to show up during the Prime Day 2021 event, but we can guess based on previous years. Last year, we got deals on Instant Pots, Vitamix blenders, SodaStream sparkling water makers, and more.

The discounts we got on these devices were pretty huge. Some of them reached as high as 50% off, meaning you could get a product that you’ve been looking for at half its normal price.

Best Prime Day kitchen deals

You don’t necessarily have to wait to get some great kitchen deals. We’ll be updating this article as Prime Day 2021 approaches, so check back regularly to find the new deals that pop up over time.

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker

SodaStream makes it easy to turn your boring old normal water into sparkling water. The SodaStream Fizzi is small and sleek, plus it comes with a 1-liter reusable carbonating bottle and is compatible with all the SodaStream flavors that you know and love.

sodastream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker (Black) with CO2 and BPA free Bottle List Price: $89.99 Price: $69.99 You Save: $20.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Cuisinart DBM-8 Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill

If you’re a coffee-lover, you know how important a good burr mill is. The Cuisinart DBM-8 definitely fits that bill. This grinder offers a removable ground coffee chamber, plus it has an 18-position grind selector to help you get the perfect brew.

Cuisinart DBM-8 Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill List Price: $90.00 Price: $59.95 You Save: $30.05 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ninja Specialty

Perhaps you want an all-in-one coffee machine — in which case it’s worth considering the Ninja Specialty. The Ninja Specialty offers a fold-away frother, plus it has a great design that should look great in any kitchen setting.

Ninja Specialty with 50 Oz Glass Carafe, Fold-Away Frother, and Scoop, Black/Stainless Steel Fi… List Price: $169.99 Price: $149.99 You Save: $20.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ninja Foodie AG301 5-in-1 Indoor Electric Countertop Grill

Grilling is awesome, but who wants to grill in the freezing cold or extreme heat? The Ninja Foodie AG301 is perfect for your indoor grilling needs, offering five different modes and a stainless steel build.

Ninja Foodi AG301 5-in-1 Indoor Electric Countertop Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer, Roast, Bake,… List Price: $229.99 Price: $209.99 You Save: $20.00 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Panasonic FlashXpress Compact Toaster Oven

Looking for a toaster oven that takes things to the next level? The Panasonic FlashXpress Compact offers 1300 watts of power, plus there’s enough room for four slices of bread — and you can use the device to cook all kinds of other things.

Panasonic FlashXpress Compact Toaster Oven with Double Infrared Heating, Crumb Tray and 1300 Wa… List Price: $169.99 Price: $129.99 You Save: $40.00 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Presto 03510 Ceramic Belgian Waffle Maker

Waffles are a great way to start the day, but to make good ones you need a waffle maker. The Presto 03510 FlipSide waffle maker has a 7-inch diameter, and it’s split into four easy-to-cut sections. It also has a non-stick interior and flips 180 degrees to evenly spread the batter.

Presto 03510 Ceramic FlipSide Belgian Waffle Maker,Black List Price: $49.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

